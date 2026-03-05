ETV Bharat / state

Duo From Punjab's Tarn Taran Killed In Canada Road Accident

Tarn Taran: Two youths from Punjab's Tarn Taran district who went to Canada in search of a better prospect died in a road accident, police said on Thursday.

As per information, Talwinder Singh and Jazbir Singh were residents of Mari Gaur Singh and Elowal villages in Tarn Taranm who have been living in the Canadian province of British Columbia. It has been learnt that the duo died after the truck fell into a gorge on Wednesday. The tragic accident took place on Highway 97 near the city of Fort Nelson.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the truck was badly damaged and trapped both occupants inside. They were pulled out by local police and emergency of the wreckage after considerable effort. However, by the time they had already succumbed to their injuries.