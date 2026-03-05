Duo From Punjab's Tarn Taran Killed In Canada Road Accident
The deceased were identified as Talwinder Singh and his cousin Jazbir Singh. They were in a truck that fell into a gorge near Fort Nelson.
Tarn Taran: Two youths from Punjab's Tarn Taran district who went to Canada in search of a better prospect died in a road accident, police said on Thursday.
As per information, Talwinder Singh and Jazbir Singh were residents of Mari Gaur Singh and Elowal villages in Tarn Taranm who have been living in the Canadian province of British Columbia. It has been learnt that the duo died after the truck fell into a gorge on Wednesday. The tragic accident took place on Highway 97 near the city of Fort Nelson.
The impact of the crash was so severe that the truck was badly damaged and trapped both occupants inside. They were pulled out by local police and emergency of the wreckage after considerable effort. However, by the time they had already succumbed to their injuries.
Talwinder's father, Narinderjit Singh, said, "Talwinder had gone to Canada about 4.5 years ago for a better future. He lived there with his wife and a two-year-old son. Jazbir Singh Singh, the son of Talwinder's aunt, also died in this accident. Jazbir was single. We came to know that their truck slipped on the snow and fell into a deep gorge. If our children could get jobs here, why would they go abroad? Now we have pleaded with the government to bring their bodies back so that we can perform the last rites."
Narinderjit said the accident has left the family in deep shock. The incident has prompted the Canadian authorities to launch an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
