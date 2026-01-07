Duo Escapes From Courtroom After Conviction In Jharkhand's Pakur
SP Nidhi Dwivedi said search operations are underway to hunt down the criminals, and an investigation into lapses by security personnel is also being conducted.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Pakur: In a bizarre incident, two accused escaped from the courtroom in Jharkhand's Pakur soon after the additional district and sessions court judge convicted them in a murder case. Police are conducting raids at possible hideouts to apprehend the escapees — Shivdhan Mohli and Naren Mohli.
Confirming the escape, SP Nidhi Dwivedi said search operations are underway to hunt down the convicts at the earliest. "An investigation into lapses by security personnel is being conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," she added.
The absconding convicts were accused of the murder of Bholanath Mohli over a land dispute. A complaint was lodged at Amrapada police station on January 12, 2019, by Shrifool Mohli, the wife of the deceased. Based on it, an FIR was registered against Naren, Shivdhan and five other accused, police said.
On Wednesday, when all the accused were being brought out of the judge's dock following their conviction by first-class magistrate Kumar Kranti Prasad, Narena and Shivdan fled from the courtroom before the security personnel could hold them back.
A team of personnel from the city police station, Maheshpur, Hiranpur, Littipara, Amrapada, and Pakuria police stations is conducting search operations at possible locations where the duo can hide. Their escape from the court has also raised questions about the security arrangements.
Also Read