Duo Escapes From Courtroom After Conviction In Jharkhand's Pakur

Pakur: In a bizarre incident, two accused escaped from the courtroom in Jharkhand's Pakur soon after the additional district and sessions court judge convicted them in a murder case. Police are conducting raids at possible hideouts to apprehend the escapees — Shivdhan Mohli and Naren Mohli.

Confirming the escape, SP Nidhi Dwivedi said search operations are underway to hunt down the convicts at the earliest. "An investigation into lapses by security personnel is being conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," she added.

The absconding convicts were accused of the murder of Bholanath Mohli over a land dispute. A complaint was lodged at Amrapada police station on January 12, 2019, by Shrifool Mohli, the wife of the deceased. Based on it, an FIR was registered against Naren, Shivdhan and five other accused, police said.