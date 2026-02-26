Duo Booked For Impersonating Jammu Kashmir Ministry Delegates For Procurement Of Medical Supplies
A spokesperson said the accused induced departments and institutions transfer payments for medical goods into bank accounts fraudulently opened in the names of genuine suppliers.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a case against two persons for impersonating delegates of the J&K Ministry and OSD Supplies and their involvement in a large-scale fraud in procurement of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory.
In an official released here on Thursday, a spokesperson for the EOW said that the case was initiated following a written complaint alleging that accused hailing from Srinagar’s Peerbagh and Sanat Nagar impersonated themselves as delegates of the J&K Ministry and OSD Supplies. The identities of the accused were not revealed by the EOW.
“By deceitful means, they induced departments and institutions to transfer payments for medical goods into bank accounts fraudulently opened in the names of genuine suppliers. The accused also allegedly created fake email IDs to misrepresent the original supplier’s identity,” said an official statement.
Preliminary verification revealed that the accused dishonestly obtained an amount of Rs 27 lakh from a government office and had planned to fraudulently withdraw Rs 2.24 crore from a government medical institution.
On prima facie evidence, offences under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC read with Section 66-D of the IT Act have been established. “Cognisance has been taken and further investigation is underway,” it added.
Read More: