ETV Bharat / state

Duo Booked For Impersonating Jammu Kashmir Ministry Delegates For Procurement Of Medical Supplies

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a case against two persons for impersonating delegates of the J&K Ministry and OSD Supplies and their involvement in a large-scale fraud in procurement of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory.

In an official released here on Thursday, a spokesperson for the EOW said that the case was initiated following a written complaint alleging that accused hailing from Srinagar’s Peerbagh and Sanat Nagar impersonated themselves as delegates of the J&K Ministry and OSD Supplies. The identities of the accused were not revealed by the EOW.

“By deceitful means, they induced departments and institutions to transfer payments for medical goods into bank accounts fraudulently opened in the names of genuine suppliers. The accused also allegedly created fake email IDs to misrepresent the original supplier’s identity,” said an official statement.