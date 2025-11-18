ETV Bharat / state

Dunlins Return: Migratory Birds Come Back To Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake As Winter Sets In

Chandigarh: November has brought back beauty to Sukhna Lake, as always. With icy winds sweeping across the upper Himalayas and Central Asia, the first wave of migratory birds has reached Chandigarh, travelling thousands of kilometres from Siberia, China, and Afghanistan. Though a few arrived early, now the vast expanse of the lake and surroundings is witnessing a steady stream since November 15. Dawn walkers can be seen pausing with binoculars, delighted by the returning winged visitors.

Among the season’s biggest surprises is the sighting of a pair of Dunlins, back after many years along the Trans-Himalayan route. They were missing last year, making this winter’s appearance important for birders. Three pairs each of Tufted Pochards and Darters have also been sighted. Two pairs each of Gadwall, Indian Pond Heron, and Black-necked Grebes moved scattered across the lake’s edges. Regular winter guests like Common Coot, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Shoveler, and Grey Heron have also come back in big numbers.

Dunlins Return: Migratory Birds Come Back To Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake As Winter Sets In (ETV Bharat)

Forest and Wildlife Department official Saurabh Kumar said that the annual bird count will be conducted sometime in late December at Sukhna Lake, Dhanas Lake, and other water bodies in the sanctuary area.