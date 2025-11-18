Dunlins Return: Migratory Birds Come Back To Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake As Winter Sets In
Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake is buzzing again as flocks from Siberia and China land after long journeys, marking the beginning of the migratory bird season.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
Chandigarh: November has brought back beauty to Sukhna Lake, as always. With icy winds sweeping across the upper Himalayas and Central Asia, the first wave of migratory birds has reached Chandigarh, travelling thousands of kilometres from Siberia, China, and Afghanistan. Though a few arrived early, now the vast expanse of the lake and surroundings is witnessing a steady stream since November 15. Dawn walkers can be seen pausing with binoculars, delighted by the returning winged visitors.
Among the season’s biggest surprises is the sighting of a pair of Dunlins, back after many years along the Trans-Himalayan route. They were missing last year, making this winter’s appearance important for birders. Three pairs each of Tufted Pochards and Darters have also been sighted. Two pairs each of Gadwall, Indian Pond Heron, and Black-necked Grebes moved scattered across the lake’s edges. Regular winter guests like Common Coot, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Shoveler, and Grey Heron have also come back in big numbers.
Forest and Wildlife Department official Saurabh Kumar said that the annual bird count will be conducted sometime in late December at Sukhna Lake, Dhanas Lake, and other water bodies in the sanctuary area.
“Last year, the number stood at 800 from 22 species. A similar number is expected this year too. As temperatures continue to fall, more species are expected to arrive,” he said. The department uses the point sampling method during the census.
Sukhna Lake’s deep water had long left birds with limited safe resting points. To address this, the department introduced floating bamboo islands, which provide stable roosting and night-resting spaces for migratory flocks. This season, a mud pool has also been created on the inner side of the lake, enabling smaller birds to forage easily for insects and other food.
For long-time bird watchers, however, the winter landscape is slowly losing sheen. Dr. Indrajit Singh Dua, a senior biologist at PGI who has visited the lake for morning walks for four decades, says the decline in number of birds is worrying. “Earlier, more than 50 species used to visit Sukhna. Now only 10–15 species can be seen regularly. The overall number of birds has come down to around 800,” he said.
He also speaks about the deterioration linked to declining lake health and habitat conditions. “Due to poor maintenance, birds have started shifting to Ropar in Punjab or to wetlands in Rajasthan. If improvements are not made soon, Sukhna Lake will lose its former glory,” he warned.
