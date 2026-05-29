Dumper Truck Falls Off Road In Uttarakhand Killing Driver, Woman Sleeping In Hut
Truck fell off the road into a field 20 metres below along with concrete dividers, landing on a woman, who was sleeping in a hut.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Tehri: A 42-year-old woman and a dumper truck driver died after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell on a field in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred beyond the Bhadrakali T-junction in Tehri.
According to the police, the truck skidded off the road and fell on a field 20 metres below. Two concrete dividers along with the truck fell on a woman, who was sleeping in a hut on the left side of the road below the embankment. Both the woman and the truck driver succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
The police took custody of the bodies and sent them for autopsy, following which an investigation was initiated into the incident.
Upon information, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and the local police rushed to the scene and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The SDRF team extricated the woman, who was trapped beneath the dividers, and transported her to a hospital via ambulance, where doctors pronounced her brought dead.
The truck driver had already been transported to the hospital before the rescue team arrived, where he too was declared dead.
The deceased have been identified as Farooq, a resident of Bahadurpur in Laksar of Haridwar, and Kaushalya (42), a resident of Bawadi in Shivpuri. Police said they are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and further action will be taken thereafter.
Notably, several lives have been lost in road accidents in the region recently. On April 23, 2026, a Bolero Camper vehicle plunged into a gorge near Nail along the Chamba–Koti road in the Chamba region of Tehri district, leaving eight people dead while two persons could be rescued.
Also Read