ETV Bharat / state

Dumper Truck Falls Off Road In Uttarakhand Killing Driver, Woman Sleeping In Hut

Tehri: A 42-year-old woman and a dumper truck driver died after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell on a field in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred beyond the Bhadrakali T-junction in Tehri.

According to the police, the truck skidded off the road and fell on a field 20 metres below. Two concrete dividers along with the truck fell on a woman, who was sleeping in a hut on the left side of the road below the embankment. Both the woman and the truck driver succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The police took custody of the bodies and sent them for autopsy, following which an investigation was initiated into the incident.