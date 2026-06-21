ETV Bharat / state

Dumper Rams Into BJP MLA's Escort Vehicle On Yamuna Expressway; Cop Killed

New Delhi/Noida: A cop in the escort vehicle of BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary was killed after the vehicle met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday.

It is understood that the accident occurred when the MLA's escort Bolero vehicle crashed into the roadside fencing while attempting to avoid a dumper truck coming from the wrong direction in the Jewar area.

Greater Noida DCP Ravi Shankar Nimm stated that the Bolero and the Hyva truck collided on the Yamuna Expressway under the Jewar police station's jurisdiction on Sunday. “Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene, and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said.