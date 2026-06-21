Dumper Rams Into BJP MLA's Escort Vehicle On Yamuna Expressway; Cop Killed
The accident occurred when the MLA's escort was heading from Noida towards Mathura.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: A cop in the escort vehicle of BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary was killed after the vehicle met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday.
It is understood that the accident occurred when the MLA's escort Bolero vehicle crashed into the roadside fencing while attempting to avoid a dumper truck coming from the wrong direction in the Jewar area.
Greater Noida DCP Ravi Shankar Nimm stated that the Bolero and the Hyva truck collided on the Yamuna Expressway under the Jewar police station's jurisdiction on Sunday. “Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene, and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said.
DCP Nimm further said that Rajendra Singh Yadav, the police officer assigned to the security detail, was declared dead by doctors during treatment, while another injured officer, Head Constable Sultan Singh, sustained minor injuries.
Soon after the accident, senior police officials arrived at the scene following the incident. The police have impounded the Hyva truck and taken the driver into custody. Order has been restored at the site, and a case is being registered alongside other necessary legal proceedings.
DCP Nimm added that both vehicles have been removed using a crane, and traffic is plying normally.
“The accident occurred when the Hyva truck was approaching from the opposite direction on the expressway; the Bolero crashed while trying to evade it. The matter is being investigated, taking all aspects into account. An inquest has been conducted, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Additionally, senior officials in Mathura have been informed about the incident,” the police officer said.
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