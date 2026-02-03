Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Six Injured After Dumper Falls From Bridge On NH-45 Near Shahpura
A speeding dumper crashed into a car on a service road in Madhya Pradesh, triggering a major rescue operation.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Bhopal: Two people were killed, and six others were injured after a speeding dumper fell from a national highway bridge onto a moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway near Shahpura, they said.
The dumper broke through the bridge barrier and landed on a moving car. A loud explosion-like sound was heard when the dumper crashed. Upon receiving the information, Shahpura police rushed to the scene and started a rescue operation to pull out the injured.
Preliminary information suggests that the dumper driver and another person died on the spot. The car was badly crushed in the accident. Rescue teams managed to pull out some trapped passengers alive and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.
Shahpura police station in-charge Praveen Dhurve said members of the Shukla family were travelling in the car bearing registration number MP-04-YK-9547 from Bhopal to Rewa to attend a wedding ceremony. “The car was moving on the service road when the dumper fell from the bridge above onto it. A total of five people, including a woman, were inside the car. The cause of the accident is being investigated,” Dhruve added.
According to police, the mishap resulted in the deaths of the dumper driver and one person travelling in the car.
