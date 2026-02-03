ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed, Six Injured After Dumper Falls From Bridge On NH-45 Near Shahpura

Bhopal: Two people were killed, and six others were injured after a speeding dumper fell from a national highway bridge onto a moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on the Jabalpur-Bhopal highway near Shahpura, they said.

The dumper broke through the bridge barrier and landed on a moving car. A loud explosion-like sound was heard when the dumper crashed. Upon receiving the information, Shahpura police rushed to the scene and started a rescue operation to pull out the injured.

Preliminary information suggests that the dumper driver and another person died on the spot. The car was badly crushed in the accident. Rescue teams managed to pull out some trapped passengers alive and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.