Dular Chand Yadav Murder: Mokama Muscleman And JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested
Police have arrested Anant Singh, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram in connection with the murder of Dular Chand Yadav.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 2, 2025 at 6:53 AM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police arrested muscleman-politician and Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, and two of his associates during the early hours of Sunday in connection with the killing of another tough of the area, Dular Chand Yadav.
A large contingent of the police traced Anant to Bedna village in the area and surrounded it. The three were arrested at around 1 am and were whisked away to avoid any further vitiation of the situation in Mokama. Anant, whose wife is the incumbent Mokama MLA, his two nephews and two other associates are named as accused in Yadav’s killing.
“Anant, who is the main accused in the case, was arrested from Bedna village. His two associates – Manikant Thakur of Nadma village and Ranjit Ram of Ladma village (the native village of Anant) were present at the place of occurrence during the killing of Yadav, who had a criminal history,” Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya R Sharma said.
Yadav, 75, was found dead inside a vehicle near Tartar village. He was supporting Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush. He was moving in a convoy while campaigning for him on October 30, when the cavalcade of Anant allegedly came from the opposite direction.
A clash and stone-pelting took place between the two sides, in which a few people were injured. Later on, when the local police arrived on the spot, they found Yadav's body in the back seat of a vehicle.
According to Yadav’s post-mortem report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance, the SSP said. “Therefore, the post-mortem report and preliminary investigation suggest that it’s a case of murder,” he said.
Both sides registered FIRs against each other. The police started the investigation, collected evidence, analysed CCTV footage from the area, and took statements from the witnesses. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted on Friday (October 31).
“The investigations till now indicate that candidate Anant was present at the place of occurrence and the incident occurred in front of him. He and his two associates would be produced before a magistrate. Further appropriate lawful action would be taken against them,” the SSP said.
The police action came after the Election Commission (EC) ordered the transfer of Barh sub-divisional officer (SDO) Chandan Kumar and two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) – Rakesh Kumar and Abhisekh Singh - as well as disciplinary proceedings against them on Saturday evening in the light of Yadav’s murder.
Further, the EC also ordered the suspension of SDPO Abhishek with immediate effect. The EC has also directed the transfer of Patna rural superintendent of police (SP) Vikram Sihag, and has sought a suitable panel of officers for posting his replacement.
Yadav was allegedly patronised by the then Congress MLA Shyam Sundar Singh ‘Dheeraj’ of Mokama, who had a jovial yet tough reputation, in the late 1970s and 1980s. He contested against Anant’s elder brother and muscleman Dilip Kumar Singh on the then Lok Dal(B) ticket in the 1990 Assembly polls and came third after Dheeraj. Dilip was elected an MLA twice and went on to become a minister. He, in turn, was defeated by another muscleman, Suraj Bhan Singh, in 2000.
Yadav faced over two dozen cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom and extortion in the 1980s and 1990s. He was considered close to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad. He was jailed for a few years in the 1980s and entered politics after being released in 1990.
Bihar goes to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.
