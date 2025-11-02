ETV Bharat / state

Dular Chand Yadav Murder: Mokama Muscleman And JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested

Patna: The Bihar Police arrested muscleman-politician and Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, and two of his associates during the early hours of Sunday in connection with the killing of another tough of the area, Dular Chand Yadav.

A large contingent of the police traced Anant to Bedna village in the area and surrounded it. The three were arrested at around 1 am and were whisked away to avoid any further vitiation of the situation in Mokama. Anant, whose wife is the incumbent Mokama MLA, his two nephews and two other associates are named as accused in Yadav’s killing.

“Anant, who is the main accused in the case, was arrested from Bedna village. His two associates – Manikant Thakur of Nadma village and Ranjit Ram of Ladma village (the native village of Anant) were present at the place of occurrence during the killing of Yadav, who had a criminal history,” Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya R Sharma said.

Yadav, 75, was found dead inside a vehicle near Tartar village. He was supporting Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush. He was moving in a convoy while campaigning for him on October 30, when the cavalcade of Anant allegedly came from the opposite direction.

A clash and stone-pelting took place between the two sides, in which a few people were injured. Later on, when the local police arrived on the spot, they found Yadav's body in the back seat of a vehicle.

According to Yadav’s post-mortem report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance, the SSP said. “Therefore, the post-mortem report and preliminary investigation suggest that it’s a case of murder,” he said.

Both sides registered FIRs against each other. The police started the investigation, collected evidence, analysed CCTV footage from the area, and took statements from the witnesses. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted on Friday (October 31).