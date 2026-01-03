ETV Bharat / state

Rats Feast On 'Doda Powder' Stored In Open At Police Station In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Bizarre as it may sound, rats allegedly feasted on around 675 kg of doda (poppy husk/straw), a form of the opium poppy used as a narcotic also called 'Afeem' (opium), at a police station in Jharkhand.

The incident occurred in Namkum area of Jharkhand's capital Ranchi where police negligence in storing evidence and scores of loopholes in prosecution's version of the case led to the acquittal of two persons arrested with the doda power. As per reports, the doda powder was stored in the open at the local police station. The case dates back to May 31, 2019 when Namkum police, based on a tip-off, arrested Kartik Mahato and Churu Lohara near Kolad village and recovered 45 bags of doda powder from them.

The police also claimed to have seized a Bolero pick-up truck and two motorcycles during the raid at the village. A case (no 161/2019) was registered under sections 15C and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 following which a chargesheet against the accused was filed by investigating officer Anil Kumar Singh.

During trial, the prosecution presented seven police witnesses, including informer Praveen Kumar and Singh at the court. However, significant contradictions were found in the testimonies of the witnesses leading the court to dismiss the police's version of events as false.