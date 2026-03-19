ETV Bharat / state

Scared Of 'Story Of Blue Drum', UP Man Allows Wife To Leave With Her Lover

Bulandshahr: 'Cement and drum' (cement and drum), the words on his wife's mobile phone, scared a man from UP's Bulandshahr so much that he allowed her to leave with her lover.

Rajkumar was terrified by his wife's post on Facebook which mentioned the 'story of the blue drum'. Rajkumar alleged his wife Sheetal had been threatening him and after a discussion in the presence of police, allowed her leave with her lover.

Women's Cell in-charge Bobesh Dhiman said, "Rajkumar, a resident of Daulatgarh village in Kotwali Dehat area, had complained to the police that his wife, Sheetal, was having an affair with another man and wanted to live with him. The couple had got married around seven years ago and has a six-month-old child. Rajkumar alleged that his wife would often quarrel and leave her parents' home in anger."

Rajkumar told the police that his wife had posted a Facebook story on the 'blue drum'. The post instilled fear in him, prompting him to approach the police. After the case reached the Women's Cell, attempts were made to reach a compromise between the two parties. However, during the hearing, Sheetal remained adamant on parting ways with Rajkumar and living with her lover.