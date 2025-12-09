ETV Bharat / state

Dudhwa Sets Stage For High-Tech Tiger Census From Dec 10; 1,200 Cameras To Map Wildlife

Lakhimpur Kheri: The tiger census in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is set to begin on December 10. The exercise will be technology dependent with cameras installed deep within the forest, officials said.

They said it will be not just a statistical exercise, this census is also considered the foundation for the future of Dudhwa's forest and wildlife conservation. To be conducted by the All India Tiger Instigation Society, the census is going to cover every corner of the forest. H Rajamohan, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, said new standards of technology and tracking are being adopted for this year's monitoring and census to ensure an accurate estimate of the actual tiger population.

Nearly 1200 cameras to be installed

According to Rajamohan, approximately 1200 camera traps are being installed in various parts of the forest. “The idea is to record the movement of every animal passing through these cameras. Tigers will be identified based on their distinctive stripes to avoid double counting. The Wildlife Institute of India, WWF India, and local experts are providing technical support for this process. Grids have been drawn across the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area, with trap cameras installed on both sides of the route on two square grids,” he said.

Three-phase census

The census will be conducted in three phases, beginning on December 10. The exercise will end in May 2026. In the first phase, data will be collected at the Pilibhit and Kishanpur Sanctuary Forest range levels.

Field staff will be engaged to track and record pugmarks, movement, scratches, feces, and other signs. In the second phase, covering Dudhwa and parts of the buffer zone, camera trap teams will be engaged.

Cameras installed in dense parts of the forest will capture images of tigers. The third phase will include Katarniaghat and the remaining Dudhwa Tiger Reserve buffer zone.

More than 300 forest personnel, trackers, trained guides, and scientists have been involved in the campaign. A total of 60 teams have been formed, officials said. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is situated is a sensitive zone bordering Nepal and is close to Katarniaghat in the Bahraich district.