ETV Bharat / state

Dubare Camp Elephant Fight: Injured Jumbo That Killed Tamil Nadu Tourist Dies

Martanda (34) was injured during a clash with another elephant, Kanjan on Monday, and died on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kodagu: A day after a 33-year-old woman tourist was killed during a sudden fight between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district, one of the jumbos succumbed to its injuries.

Thirty four-year-old Martanda, was seriously injured in the fight with another elephant, Kanjan on Monday and died on Tuesday. The incident took place while the elephants were bathing in the Cauvery River in Dubare.

Following the incident, treatment was started for Martanda but it did not respond and died today, forest department officials informed. Senior forest officials visited the spot for inspection immediately after the incident.