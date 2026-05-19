Dubare Camp Elephant Fight: Injured Jumbo That Killed Tamil Nadu Tourist Dies
As a precautionary measure, Dubare Elephant Camp has been shut for two days following the fatal jumbo fight.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Kodagu: A day after a 33-year-old woman tourist was killed during a sudden fight between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district, one of the jumbos succumbed to its injuries.
Thirty four-year-old Martanda, was seriously injured in the fight with another elephant, Kanjan on Monday and died on Tuesday. The incident took place while the elephants were bathing in the Cauvery River in Dubare.
Following the incident, treatment was started for Martanda but it did not respond and died today, forest department officials informed. Senior forest officials visited the spot for inspection immediately after the incident.
In the wake of the incident, the Dubare Elephant Camp has been shut for two days as a precautionary measure and temporary restrictions have been imposed on tourists.
According to forest officials, the elephants were brought to Somwarpet Lake so that they could drink water and take bath. Suddenly, Kanchan and Martanda got into a fight during the bathing session. Kanjan attacked Martanda despite being controlled by mahouts and the latter fell down. At that time, Jannisi (33), a tourist from Tamil Nadu, died after she accidentally fell and got trapped under Martanda. Despite a lot of effort, her husband could not save her. Jannisi had come to Kodagu for a two-day trip with her husband and daughter.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety of tourists in all camps and ensure they watch elephants bathing from a distance of 100 feet.
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