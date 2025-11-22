Wing Commander Namansh Syal To Be Cremated With Full State Honours At Native Village In Himachal Pradesh
Wing Commander Syal's mortal remains will brought to Kangra from where it will be transported to his native Patialakad village on Sunday.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Dharamshala: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, killed in the Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show, will arrive in Kangra on Sunday.
Wing Commander Syal will be given a state funeral in his native village, Patialakad. According to family members, Wing Commander Syal's mortal remains will arrive at Coimbatore Airbase from Dubai on Saturday. From Kangra Airport, the mortal remains will be transported to his native village, Patialakad, where the officer will be cremated with full state honors.
Jogindranath Syal, the uncle of Wing Commander Syal, said, "On Friday, around 3 pm, Namansh Syal's father called to inform us that Naman had been in an accident. Our tenant also works in Dubai. The tenant then contacted his acquaintance in Dubai to inform him that a fighter jet crashed on Friday around 2 pm, killing Namansh".
He said Wing Commander Syal was posted at Airbase Sellur near Coimbatore. "Namansh's wife is undergoing training at IIM Kolkata, and has been living there for the past six months," he said.
Jogindranath said Wing Commander Syal's daughter studies in Class I. "Namansh's father returned home a month ago. He had called his father at Hyderabad before leaving for Dubai," he said.
SDM Nagrota Bagwan, Munish Kumar Sharma, said, "The news of the martyrdom of Nagrota Bagwan's brave Wing Commander Namansh Syal has sent shockwaves across the country. Namansh had gone to Dubai for the air show, which was in its final day on Friday. Family members were informed of Namansh's martyrdom at 2:10 pm on Friday."
The SDM said, "Wing Commander Syal was flying a Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show, which crashed. Initially, it was suspected that he was injured, but a short while later, news of his death was received. Thousands of people were watching the air show, so Namansh diverted the jet, saving countless lives".
