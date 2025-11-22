ETV Bharat / state

Wing Commander Namansh Syal To Be Cremated With Full State Honours At Native Village In Himachal Pradesh

(Left) File photo of Wing Commander Namansh Syal and his wife and family members and relatives mourning his death ( ETV Bharat )

Dharamshala: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, killed in the Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show, will arrive in Kangra on Sunday.

Wing Commander Syal will be given a state funeral in his native village, Patialakad. According to family members, Wing Commander Syal's mortal remains will arrive at Coimbatore Airbase from Dubai on Saturday. From Kangra Airport, the mortal remains will be transported to his native village, Patialakad, where the officer will be cremated with full state honors.

Jogindranath Syal, the uncle of Wing Commander Syal, said, "On Friday, around 3 pm, Namansh Syal's father called to inform us that Naman had been in an accident. Our tenant also works in Dubai. The tenant then contacted his acquaintance in Dubai to inform him that a fighter jet crashed on Friday around 2 pm, killing Namansh".

He said Wing Commander Syal was posted at Airbase Sellur near Coimbatore. "Namansh's wife is undergoing training at IIM Kolkata, and has been living there for the past six months," he said.