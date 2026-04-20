ETV Bharat / state

Dual PAN Card Case: Court Dismisses Appeals By Azam Khan, Son; Upholds Sentence

Rampur: The Rampur Sessions Court on Monday dismissed appeals filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in the dual PAN card case and upheld the seven-year sentence previously imposed by the MP-MLA Court.

Prosecution lawyer Seema Singh Rana said Rampur City MLA Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in 2019 regarding Abdullah Azam Khan possessing two PAN cards, one with his date of birth as January 1, 1993, while the other recorded it as September 30, 1990.

"Following the trial, the lower court convicted both Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan. Consequently, on November 17, 2025, both individuals were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment each," Rana said.