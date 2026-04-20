Dual PAN Card Case: Court Dismisses Appeals By Azam Khan, Son; Upholds Sentence
Rampur City MLA Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in 2019 regarding Abdullah Azam Khan possessing two PAN cards.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Rampur: The Rampur Sessions Court on Monday dismissed appeals filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in the dual PAN card case and upheld the seven-year sentence previously imposed by the MP-MLA Court.
Prosecution lawyer Seema Singh Rana said Rampur City MLA Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in 2019 regarding Abdullah Azam Khan possessing two PAN cards, one with his date of birth as January 1, 1993, while the other recorded it as September 30, 1990.
"Following the trial, the lower court convicted both Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan. Consequently, on November 17, 2025, both individuals were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment each," Rana said.
She further said both appeals filed by Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan about the PAN cards have been dismissed, and their convictions have been upheld.
"Additionally, an appeal filed by the state government seeking an enhancement of the sentence was also included in these proceedings. A revision petition filed by Naved Miyan was also part of this case. The state government's appeal will be heard in the next hearing, when the court will consider whether or not the sentence should be enhanced," she added.
The Sessions Court had earlier rejected a petition appeal to increase the sentence. When the matter went to the Allahabad High Court in January, it ordered a hearing on the appeal, which took place on Monday.
Also Read