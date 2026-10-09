DU To Install More CCTV Cams, Lights On Dark Paths, For Safety Of Female Students
Officials to also organise self-defense course for female students; inspect and repair college, hostel buildings; submit list of issues to address by October 12.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: To enhance the safety of female students at Delhi University (DU), the administration has issued directives to inspect security arrangements across colleges, departments, and hostels. Dark stretches within the campus will be identified, and street lights will be installed there.
Additionally, faulty lights will be repaired, and more CCTV cameras will be installed where necessary. Emphasis has also been placed on conducting seven-day self-defense courses for female students, organising gender sensitisation workshops, and increasing police surveillance around colleges and hostels.
These issues were discussed during an online meeting led by the university's Proctor, Professor Manoj Singh. College principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, and hostel officials participated in the meeting.
Everyone has been instructed to assess security arrangements within their respective areas. Officials are required to identify locations that remain dark or lack adequate surveillance. New street lights will be installed in areas with poor lighting, and defective lights will be repaired promptly.
Furthermore, CCTV cameras will be installed as needed to improve campus surveillance. Tree branches that obstruct lighting will also be pruned.
Seven-Day Self-Defense Training For Female Students
The university administration has directed that special programmes be organised to raise awareness among female students regarding their safety. As part of this initiative, gender sensitisation workshops will be conducted in collaboration with Delhi Police.
A seven-day self-defense crash course will also be held, aiming to teach female students essential self-defense techniques. The administration has also instructed that women's safety helpline numbers — 1091 and 112 — be displayed prominently across colleges and the campus. Information regarding these numbers will be disseminated to female students, so they can seek assistance when needed.
Increased Police Surveillance Near Colleges, Hostels
The meeting also addressed the need to increase police presence around colleges and hostels. It was suggested that police surveillance teams be deployed at strategic locations. Emphasis was also placed on increasing the number of Pink Booths to assist women, and improving the Vamika police van system.
Professor Manoj Singh directed all concerned officials to prepare and submit a list of issues related to women's safety, either in hard copy or digitally, by 5 pm on October 12.
The meeting also highlighted the need to assess the condition of college and hostel buildings. Officials were instructed to inspect the structures, in coordination with the Engineering Department, and report any areas requiring repair. The Proctor assured that all necessary measures would be taken to address issues concerning women's safety.
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