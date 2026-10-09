ETV Bharat / state

DU To Install More CCTV Cams, Lights On Dark Paths, For Safety Of Female Students

Delhi University ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: To enhance the safety of female students at Delhi University (DU), the administration has issued directives to inspect security arrangements across colleges, departments, and hostels. Dark stretches within the campus will be identified, and street lights will be installed there.

Additionally, faulty lights will be repaired, and more CCTV cameras will be installed where necessary. Emphasis has also been placed on conducting seven-day self-defense courses for female students, organising gender sensitisation workshops, and increasing police surveillance around colleges and hostels.

These issues were discussed during an online meeting led by the university's Proctor, Professor Manoj Singh. College principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, and hostel officials participated in the meeting. Everyone has been instructed to assess security arrangements within their respective areas. Officials are required to identify locations that remain dark or lack adequate surveillance. New street lights will be installed in areas with poor lighting, and defective lights will be repaired promptly. Furthermore, CCTV cameras will be installed as needed to improve campus surveillance. Tree branches that obstruct lighting will also be pruned. Seven-Day Self-Defense Training For Female Students The university administration has directed that special programmes be organised to raise awareness among female students regarding their safety. As part of this initiative, gender sensitisation workshops will be conducted in collaboration with Delhi Police.