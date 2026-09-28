ETV Bharat / state

DU Suspends 3 Law Students After Police FIR; Barred From Campus

Represenational Image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi University has suspended three law students with immediate effect and banned them from entering the campus after police booked them in an alleged harrasment case, according to officials.

The action was taken against Abhimanyu Kumar, Abhinav Kumar and Naman, all LLB students from the university's Law Centre-II. The Proctor’s office issued separate disciplinary orders for each student after the Delhi Police registered an FIR regarding an undisclosed incident on campus. A copy of suspension order (ETV Bharat) According to officials, the violation took place on the evening of September 23. Following this, the police registered a case, prompting the university administration to initiate independent disciplinary proceedings. "The administration took strict action under established university regulations as soon as the police case was registered,” said Prof Manoj Kumar Singh, the Proctor.