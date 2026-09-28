DU Suspends 3 Law Students After Police FIR; Barred From Campus
Delhi University has suspended three Law Centre-II students and banned them from campus following a police FIR registered over a September 23 incident.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University has suspended three law students with immediate effect and banned them from entering the campus after police booked them in an alleged harrasment case, according to officials.
The action was taken against Abhimanyu Kumar, Abhinav Kumar and Naman, all LLB students from the university's Law Centre-II. The Proctor’s office issued separate disciplinary orders for each student after the Delhi Police registered an FIR regarding an undisclosed incident on campus.
According to officials, the violation took place on the evening of September 23. Following this, the police registered a case, prompting the university administration to initiate independent disciplinary proceedings.
"The administration took strict action under established university regulations as soon as the police case was registered,” said Prof Manoj Kumar Singh, the Proctor.
The university invoked Clause 3(e) of Ordinance XV-B under the Delhi University Act, 1922 to enforce the action, which altogether halts the students’ academic progression.
Under the current mandate approved by the competent university authority, the three co-accused cannot attend regular classes, access institutional facilities, or participate in any routine academic or extracurricular university activities.
University officials said that the internal disciplinary probe would run parallel to the ongoing probe by the police.
“While the Delhi Police independently process the criminal allegations detailed in the FIR, the University will maintain its strict campus ban and suspension pending further review,” they said.
Officials further said that the suspension orders would be effective immediately, completely freezing all institutional access for the three law students. However, they didn’t reveal the nature of the criminal charges or the specific altercation that prompted the police FIR.
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