DU Student's Speeding Car Hits Workers On Dwarka Expressway, Two Killed, Three Injured
Police are examining whether excessive speed caused the vehicle to lose control and strike workers engaged in road-related work.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Gurugram: A high-speed car crashed into workers late at night on the Dwarka Expressway, killing two workers on the spot and seriously injuring two others.
The accident occurred underneath the expressway flyover while the workers were installing iron grills. The car driver was also injured in the crash.
The accident took place around 2.15 am underneath the Dwarka Expressway flyover. At the time, the workers were installing iron grills below the expressway. During this, the speeding car allegedly lost control and crashed into the workers.
The collision was so severe that two workers died on the spot, triggering chaos at the scene.
Workers Were From Uttar Pradesh
The deceased have been identified as Bijendra and Pappu Singh, both residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. They were reportedly around 58 to 60 years old.
Satish Chand (45) and Ram Kumar (28) sustained serious injuries in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police are ascertaining their places of residence.
Delhi University Student Was Driving Car
According to Gurugram Police, 20-year-old Vedan Khanna was driving the car when the accident occurred. Vedan is a Delhi University student and lives in Sector 110, Gurugram, Haryana.
Vedan was also injured in the accident. After receiving primary treatment, he was referred to Fortis Hospital for further treatment.
Gurugram Police also collected the car driver's blood sample to determine whether he had consumed alcohol. The report is awaited.
Police said they are investigating the cause of the accident and will take further legal action based on the medical report and other facts.
Police spokesperson Sandeep said, "According to preliminary information, the car was being driven at high speed and went out of control before crashing into the workers who were working on the road. The complete circumstances of the accident are being ascertained based on CCTV footage and other evidence."
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