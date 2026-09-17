ETV Bharat / state

DU Student's Speeding Car Hits Workers On Dwarka Expressway, Two Killed, Three Injured

The car involved in the accident on the Dwarka Expressway. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: A high-speed car crashed into workers late at night on the Dwarka Expressway, killing two workers on the spot and seriously injuring two others.

The accident occurred underneath the expressway flyover while the workers were installing iron grills. The car driver was also injured in the crash.

The accident took place around 2.15 am underneath the Dwarka Expressway flyover. At the time, the workers were installing iron grills below the expressway. During this, the speeding car allegedly lost control and crashed into the workers.

The collision was so severe that two workers died on the spot, triggering chaos at the scene.

Workers Were From Uttar Pradesh

The deceased have been identified as Bijendra and Pappu Singh, both residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. They were reportedly around 58 to 60 years old.

Satish Chand (45) and Ram Kumar (28) sustained serious injuries in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police are ascertaining their places of residence.