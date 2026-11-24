ETV Bharat / state

DU Student Found Dead In Faridabad Hotel Room, Man Accompanying Her Missing

Faridabad: A 19-year-old Delhi University student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Haryana’s Faridabad, while the man who had checked in with her is missing, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the student had checked into Hotel Zoya in the Sarai area with her neighbour, identified as Vipin Yadav, on Monday morning. Police recovered her college bag and a purported suicide note from the room. A preliminary investigation has raised the possibility of suicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death are being examined.

The deceased's family members said that she had left home on Monday morning, saying she was going to college. She spoke to family members over the phone around 3 PM, after which her cell phone became unreachable. Despite repeated attempts, the family could not contact her.

After failing to trace her by Tuesday morning, the family informed the police about her disappearance. They were later told that a young woman’s body had been found in a hotel and identified it as that of the student.

According to the hotel management, the student and Yadav checked in around 11 AM on Monday and submitted their identity documents. Hotel staff said Yadav had left the premises during the night, but they did not notice his departure at the time.

On Tuesday, when hotel employees tried to contact the occupants to get the room vacated and received no response, they went to the room and alerted the police. The police team found the student lying on the bed.