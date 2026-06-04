ETV Bharat / state

DU Assistant Professor Murdered, Body Found In Flat

New Delhi: A 49-year-old college professor was found murdered inside her flat in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Devosmita Paul was an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College and lived alone in her flat at Satyam Apartments. According to DCP Rahul Kumar, at around 2:35 pm, a woman called the New Ashok Nagar police station and reported that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying in a flat in Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave. "Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene. The complainant told police that her sister was an assistant professor at Shivaji College and lived alone in the flat," he said.

According to police, the caller told investigators that the flat had remained locked from the outside since morning and that the victim was not responding to repeated phone calls. When the caller grew suspicious, she went to the apartment, broke open the lock and found Paul lying dead inside.