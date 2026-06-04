DU Assistant Professor Murdered, Body Found In Flat
Police have collected evidence from the spot and formed special teams to probe the incident.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: A 49-year-old college professor was found murdered inside her flat in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Devosmita Paul was an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College and lived alone in her flat at Satyam Apartments. According to DCP Rahul Kumar, at around 2:35 pm, a woman called the New Ashok Nagar police station and reported that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying in a flat in Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave. "Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene. The complainant told police that her sister was an assistant professor at Shivaji College and lived alone in the flat," he said.
According to police, the caller told investigators that the flat had remained locked from the outside since morning and that the victim was not responding to repeated phone calls. When the caller grew suspicious, she went to the apartment, broke open the lock and found Paul lying dead inside.
As soon as the incident was reported, a crime scene team and forensic experts were called in. A thorough investigation was conducted, and after photography and videography, crucial evidence and forensic samples were collected. The body has been preserved in the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a postmortem.
Kumar said a case of murder has been registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. "Every aspect of the incident is being investigated. Several police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused," he said. The DCP stated that the investigation is being carried forward based on forensic reports, postmortem reports, and other technical evidence. At present, the motive for the murder is unknown, he said.
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