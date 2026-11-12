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DU Professor Sent On Forced Leave After Student Alleges Inappropriate Behaviour

File photo of Delhi University ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A professor at Delhi University's Satywati College has been sent on "forced leave" following a complaint of alleged inappropriate behaviour by a woman student, according to faculty members of the college. The complaint has been sent to the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"As per what we have heard, the professor was one of the expected applicants for the vice principal post in the college," a faculty member said on grounds of anonymity. "Whether the complaint holds true will, of course, be examined by the ICC in due course, but he apparently sent some literature by Saadat Hasan Manto to the student, which might be part of a regular exercise," the faculty member added.