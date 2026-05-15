ETV Bharat / state

DU Objects To St Stephen's Principal Appointment, Seeks Fresh Selection Process

DU has asked St Stephen's College not to proceed with the appointment of Prof Susan Elias as principal. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over the appointment of a new principal at St Stephen's College, with the Delhi University (DU) raising serious objections to the selection process.

While the country was celebrating the appointment of the first woman principal of the prestigious, 145-year old college, the university administration has written to the college management, stating that the selection committee was not constituted in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations 2018 and, therefore, its recommendations cannot be implemented.

The row surfaced just days after the college announced that Prof Susan Elias would take charge as the 14th principal of the institution from June 1, 2026, and is the latest in a long series of conflicts between the university and college administrations.

DU Cites UGC Norms, Questions Selection Panel

In a letter dated May 14, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta informed the college's governing body that the university had not been asked to nominate experts for the selection panel, a requirement under UGC norms.

The university said transparency and strict adherence to regulations were essential in such appointments.

DU cited Clause 5.0 of the UGC Regulations 2018, which sets out the structure and procedures for the appointment of college principals and professors.