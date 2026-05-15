DU Objects To St Stephen's Principal Appointment, Seeks Fresh Selection Process
A dispute has erupted after DU claimed that St Stephen's failed to follow the UGC Regulations 2018 in selecting its new principal, Prof Susan Elias.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over the appointment of a new principal at St Stephen's College, with the Delhi University (DU) raising serious objections to the selection process.
While the country was celebrating the appointment of the first woman principal of the prestigious, 145-year old college, the university administration has written to the college management, stating that the selection committee was not constituted in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations 2018 and, therefore, its recommendations cannot be implemented.
The row surfaced just days after the college announced that Prof Susan Elias would take charge as the 14th principal of the institution from June 1, 2026, and is the latest in a long series of conflicts between the university and college administrations.
DU Cites UGC Norms, Questions Selection Panel
In a letter dated May 14, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta informed the college's governing body that the university had not been asked to nominate experts for the selection panel, a requirement under UGC norms.
The university said transparency and strict adherence to regulations were essential in such appointments.
DU cited Clause 5.0 of the UGC Regulations 2018, which sets out the structure and procedures for the appointment of college principals and professors.
As per the rules, the selection committee must include the Chairperson of the Governing Body, governing body members, higher education experts nominated by the Vice-Chancellor, subject experts and academicians. The regulations also mandate representation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, minorities and women.
The university further pointed out that minority educational institutions have special provisions regarding the constitution of selection committees, and that these, too, must be followed.
University Asks College To Halt Appointment Process
The university's main objection is that the college administration proceeded with the process without seeking nominations of experts from the university. DU said the participation of Vice-Chancellor-nominated experts and subject specialists was mandatory under UGC rules.
Until the committee is formed in accordance with the prescribed norms, its recommendations cannot be treated as valid, the university maintained.
In its communication, DU advised the college not to proceed with the appointment process for now and asked it to constitute a fresh selection committee in line with the UGC Regulations 2018. The university also directed that all proceedings related to the selection process, including merit lists and records, be prepared strictly in accordance with the rules.
Earlier, the college's Supreme Council had announced on May 12 that Prof Susan Elias would assume office from June 1. The announcement was signed by the Bishop of Delhi and the college's Chairman, Rt Rev Dr Paul Swarup.
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