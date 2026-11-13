ETV Bharat / state

DU Cancels Admission Of PhD Student For Assaulting And Misbehaving With Professor

The university had constituted an independent investigation committee on August 17 itself to investigate the matter. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) administration on Friday cancelled the registration of PhD researcher Shubham Singh with immediate effect for assaulting and misbehaving with a senior professor of Law Centre-II.

Also, he was banned from entering the Delhi University campus and participating in the admission and examination process of the university or any of its affiliated colleges for the next three years.

In the order issued by the Registrar's Office, it was stated that this action has been taken under Ordinance XV-B of the university. This decision was taken after the approval of the competent authority. On August 17, 2026, around 10.30 AM, PhD researcher Shubham Singh had assaulted and abused Anupam Jha, senior professor of Law Centre-II, at the main entrance of Umang Bhawan of the Law Faculty. After the incident, Professor Jha had given a written complaint to the Vice-Chancellor on the same day. After receiving the complaint, the university administration took the matter seriously. After seeing the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the campus, on August 17 itself, the Registrar's Office issued an order under Ordinance XV-B and suspended Shubham from the PhD programme. Apart from this, he was also banned from entering the university campus till the investigation was completed. The Investigation