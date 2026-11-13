DU Cancels Admission Of PhD Student For Assaulting And Misbehaving With Professor
He was banned from entering DU campus and participating in university admission and examination process or any of its affiliated colleges for next three years.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) administration on Friday cancelled the registration of PhD researcher Shubham Singh with immediate effect for assaulting and misbehaving with a senior professor of Law Centre-II.
Also, he was banned from entering the Delhi University campus and participating in the admission and examination process of the university or any of its affiliated colleges for the next three years.
In the order issued by the Registrar's Office, it was stated that this action has been taken under Ordinance XV-B of the university. This decision was taken after the approval of the competent authority.
On August 17, 2026, around 10.30 AM, PhD researcher Shubham Singh had assaulted and abused Anupam Jha, senior professor of Law Centre-II, at the main entrance of Umang Bhawan of the Law Faculty.
After the incident, Professor Jha had given a written complaint to the Vice-Chancellor on the same day. After receiving the complaint, the university administration took the matter seriously.
After seeing the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the campus, on August 17 itself, the Registrar's Office issued an order under Ordinance XV-B and suspended Shubham from the PhD programme.
Apart from this, he was also banned from entering the university campus till the investigation was completed.
The Investigation
The university had constituted an independent investigation committee on August 17 itself to investigate the matter impartially. The committee examined evidence related to the incident. This included CCTV footage, a written complaint of Professor Anupam Jha, medical-legal case report and statements and documents given by the Dean of the Faculty of Law.
The investigation committee, after studying all the facts and evidence, submitted its report to the university administration on September 9, 2026. The committee said in its report that Shubham's behaviour was not limited to just one incident, but that information about his indisciplined conduct had come to light even before this.
According to the committee, Professor Jha had no direct academic or supervisory relationship with the student. The report also mentioned that Shubham used inappropriate language with senior members of the inquiry committee. A woman professor was also included in the committee. The committee expressed the need for strict disciplinary action to maintain a safe and respectful academic environment on the university campus.
Before the final action, the university administration gave Shubham several opportunities to present his side. On August 31, the committee sent him an email, but no reply was received. After this, an email was sent again on September 1. The student replied on September 2, but did not give any clear explanation regarding the incident. The committee also tried to contact him by phone.
Subsequently, on September 29, the report and recommendations of the inquiry committee were shared with the student, and he was asked to reply within seven days. When no response was received within the stipulated time, another email was sent on October 6 and an additional time of three days was given. However, despite this, no explanation or written representation was presented on behalf of the student.
On the basis of non-receipt of response from the student within the stipulated time and the recommendations of the inquiry committee, the competent authority of the university approved strict action.
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