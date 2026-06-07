ETV Bharat / state

DU Assistant Professor Murder Case Solved: Bengal Couple Arrested, Minor Son Detained; Property Dispute Motive

New Delhi: The murder of a Delhi University assistant professor has been solved with the arrest of a couple and their minor son from West Bengal's East Bardhaman district on Sunday. Preliminary investigations revealed property dispute as the primary motive behind the murder.

Debosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was found murdered in her flat at Vasundhara Enclave in ​​East Delhi on Thursday.

According to the East District Police, the accused had been living in one of Debosmita's ancestral property in Bardhaman since 2023. This property had been allocated to Debosmita under a family settlement and she was repeatedly asking the accused to vacate the house. The dispute escalated following a final notice issued recently.

Police claim that the couple had hatched a conspiracy to kill Debosmita and had travelled to Delhi on June 3 along with their minor son. After murdering her, they travelled via taxi and auto-rickshaw to New Delhi Railway Station, and fled to Bardhaman on the Poorva Express.