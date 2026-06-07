DU Assistant Professor Murder Case Solved: Bengal Couple Arrested, Minor Son Detained; Property Dispute Motive
The accused have been living in Debosmita Paul's ancestral property in Bardhaman since 2023 and dispute arose after she asked them to vacate.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The murder of a Delhi University assistant professor has been solved with the arrest of a couple and their minor son from West Bengal's East Bardhaman district on Sunday. Preliminary investigations revealed property dispute as the primary motive behind the murder.
Debosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was found murdered in her flat at Vasundhara Enclave in East Delhi on Thursday.
According to the East District Police, the accused had been living in one of Debosmita's ancestral property in Bardhaman since 2023. This property had been allocated to Debosmita under a family settlement and she was repeatedly asking the accused to vacate the house. The dispute escalated following a final notice issued recently.
Police claim that the couple had hatched a conspiracy to kill Debosmita and had travelled to Delhi on June 3 along with their minor son. After murdering her, they travelled via taxi and auto-rickshaw to New Delhi Railway Station, and fled to Bardhaman on the Poorva Express.
During investigation, the police examined hundreds of CCTV footage clips from the crime scene and surrounding areas. The footage showed the accused entering and leaving the building with their faces covered and changed clothes. The investigation also revealed that the accused had stayed at a guest house in Dallupura prior to the murder, using other people's Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities.
The police tracked down the accused using technical and electronic surveillance. On June 6, a police team flew to Bardhaman and located the accused based on the CCTV trail. On June 7, Ramprasad Das, his wife, Banashree Das, and their minor son were taken into custody. The police recovered the deceased's Samsung phone, the razor used in the murder, a bag, the clothes worn during the crime, and documents related to the train journey from the accused.
DCP Rajiv Kumar said the case has been successfully solved within three days. The accused are being brought to Delhi on transit remand and further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.
Also Read