ETV Bharat / state

DTC To Deploy Additional Buses To Cope With Rush Of Passengers On Bhai Dooj

DTC has made special arrangements for Bhai Dooj. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Anticipating a surge in passengers during the festival of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, November 11, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has made special arrangements to ensure the smooth operation of buses across the national capital.

The corporation has decided to deploy its entire fleet of scheduled CNG and electric buses. Furthermore, additional buses will be arranged at major bus terminals and in areas expected to experience high passenger volume.

According to information released by the DTC, a significant increase in the number of passengers using public transport is expected from the morning of the festival. In light of this, all depot managers have been instructed to ensure the availability of sufficient staff to manage bus operations. Officials have been directed to ensure that there are no disruptions to scheduled bus services, thereby ensuring that passengers can reach their destinations without difficulty.