DTC To Deploy Additional Buses To Cope With Rush Of Passengers On Bhai Dooj
Starting 7.30 AM on Wednesday, an adequate number of buses will be made available at major bus terminals and locations with high passenger footfall.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Anticipating a surge in passengers during the festival of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, November 11, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has made special arrangements to ensure the smooth operation of buses across the national capital.
The corporation has decided to deploy its entire fleet of scheduled CNG and electric buses. Furthermore, additional buses will be arranged at major bus terminals and in areas expected to experience high passenger volume.
According to information released by the DTC, a significant increase in the number of passengers using public transport is expected from the morning of the festival. In light of this, all depot managers have been instructed to ensure the availability of sufficient staff to manage bus operations.
Officials have been directed to ensure that there are no disruptions to scheduled bus services, thereby ensuring that passengers can reach their destinations without difficulty.
DTC officials stated that, starting at 7.30 AM on Wednesday, an adequate number of buses will be made available at major bus terminals and locations with high passenger footfall. Additional buses will be deployed at these sites based on passenger numbers and demand. Furthermore, extra buses will be arranged during the evening peak hours to accommodate the anticipated rush of commuters.
Regional managers have been entrusted with the specific responsibility of overseeing bus operations. They have been directed to deploy inspection staff at major bus terminals and high-traffic areas to monitor bus operations, fleet availability, and passenger movement.
On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a large number of women travel to their brothers' homes, while in many families, brothers visit their sisters.
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