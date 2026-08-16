ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Women Passengers As DTC Extends Pink Saheli Smart Card Deadline Till August 31

New Delhi: The Delhi government and DTC administration have once again extended the deadline for obtaining the "Pink Saheli Smart Card," giving women extra time to avail free bus travel.

Now, women passengers can continue their free bus travel with the old system using paper "Pink Tickets" till August 31. DTC Deputy CGM Aman Dev Chhikara said smart cards will be mandatory for free travel from September 1.

"If a female passenger does not have a "Pink Saheli Smart Card" after September 1, they will have to purchase a regular ticket and pay the prescribed fare. The previous deadline for this was August 16. The current paper pink ticket issuance deadline has been extended until August 31. The primary objective of the decision is to ensure that no eligible female passenger faces last-minute difficulties or is deprived of the benefits of free travel due to lack of a smart card," he said.

From September 1, free travel will be available only to valid "Pink Saheli Smart Card" holders. The card holders will need to tap their cards on a the system installed on the buses. Women passengers who do not have the smart card by September 1 will have to purchase tickets and pay the prescribed fare like regular bus passengers. The "Pink Saheli Smart Card" system will make DTC travel completely digital, secure, and convenient.