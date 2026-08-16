Relief For Women Passengers As DTC Extends Pink Saheli Smart Card Deadline Till August 31
From September 1, women passengers will be able to travel free on DTC buses using the Pink Saheli Smart Card.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government and DTC administration have once again extended the deadline for obtaining the "Pink Saheli Smart Card," giving women extra time to avail free bus travel.
Now, women passengers can continue their free bus travel with the old system using paper "Pink Tickets" till August 31. DTC Deputy CGM Aman Dev Chhikara said smart cards will be mandatory for free travel from September 1.
"If a female passenger does not have a "Pink Saheli Smart Card" after September 1, they will have to purchase a regular ticket and pay the prescribed fare. The previous deadline for this was August 16. The current paper pink ticket issuance deadline has been extended until August 31. The primary objective of the decision is to ensure that no eligible female passenger faces last-minute difficulties or is deprived of the benefits of free travel due to lack of a smart card," he said.
From September 1, free travel will be available only to valid "Pink Saheli Smart Card" holders. The card holders will need to tap their cards on a the system installed on the buses. Women passengers who do not have the smart card by September 1 will have to purchase tickets and pay the prescribed fare like regular bus passengers. The "Pink Saheli Smart Card" system will make DTC travel completely digital, secure, and convenient.
August 15, 2026
DTC has urged women passengers not to wait for the August 31 deadline and get their smart cards made as soon as possible. Women passengers can get their smart cards made by visiting their nearest Pink Card distribution centre. Around 75 centres have been set up for the purpose.
The list is available on the DTC website and social media handles. A government-approved ID (such as a voter ID, passport, or any other valid government ID) and a passport-size color photograph are required to obtain the card.
DTC Headquarters has issued clear guidelines for all depot managers, regional managers, conductors, and enforcement staff. The guidelines state that no eligible female passenger should be prevented from traveling free on a paper ticket until August 31. Depot managers have been instructed to properly counsel conductors to ensure they speak politely to female passengers and inform them about the mandatory smart card requirement from September 1.
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No Free Bus Travel For Women In Delhi Without Pink Saheli Smart Card From August 1