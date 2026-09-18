DTC Bus Strike Enters Day 4: Commuters Struggle As Metro Crowds Swell, Auto And Cab Fares Rise Across Delhi
Students travelling to university elections say crowded public transport and longer journeys make it harder to reach polling centres on time | Vivek Pathania reports.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The strike by drivers of buses operated by private operators under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) continued for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, adding to commuters' difficulties.
With bus operations disrupted on several routes, people travelling to offices, colleges and for other essential work are being forced to depend on alternative modes of transport. The strike has also led to increased crowding on the Delhi Metro.
The disruption has particularly affected passengers who depend on cluster buses for their daily commute. Women commuters are also facing difficulties because they cannot use the free bus travel facility.
Passengers holding monthly bus passes are also having to spend extra money on alternative transport despite not receiving the scheduled bus service.
With buses off the roads, demand for autos, e-rickshaws and cabs has increased. Passengers said they are being charged more than usual at several places, leaving them with little choice but to spend extra money to reach their destinations.
The bus shortage has also increased pressure on Metro services. Several major Metro stations have witnessed heavier crowds as regular bus commuters turn to the Metro and other public transport options.
DUSU Polling Adds To Students' Problems
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections added another challenge for students travelling to the university. Students heading to polling centres are relying on autos, e-rickshaws and the Metro. They said reaching their polling centres on time is important, but the absence of buses is forcing them to spend additional time and money on their commute.
The impact is felt most by students travelling to Delhi University from different colleges and areas farther from the university.
Harshit Bhatia, a resident of Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara, said the strike had made commuting particularly difficult for students. He said, "Today is the fourth day of the DTC strike, and student life is in jeopardy because students rely on DTC to travel. DTC is our primary mode of transport to commute from home to college."
Bhatia said the Metro had become extremely crowded because of the strike. "The situation is such that people have to stand in long queues just to cross the checkpoints or Metro ticket counters," he said.
He added that the DUSU elections had made the situation more difficult for students who needed to reach polling centres to cast their votes.
Students Raise Concerns Over Extra Expenses
Aastha, a student from Vishwas Nagar, said the four-day strike had created significant difficulties for students, especially with college elections underway. She said the Metro was extremely crowded, with commuters facing pushing and shoving and struggling to reach their destinations on time.
Pooja Verma, a student living near Rajinder Nagar, said the strike had placed an additional financial and physical burden on students. She questioned the usefulness of bus passes when students were being forced to spend extra money on Metro travel and other modes of transport. She also said students were already dealing with academic pressure and rising living costs.
Verma said students with limited daily pocket money were finding it difficult to manage college, travel and food expenses while paying additional commuting costs because of the strike.
The continued disruption for a fourth day has led to growing frustration among passengers. Commuters said prolonged disruption of public transport was directly affecting their daily routines and work.
Passengers have urged authorities to resolve the issue as soon as possible and restore normal operations of the cluster buses.
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