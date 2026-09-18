ETV Bharat / state

DTC Bus Strike Enters Day 4: Commuters Struggle As Metro Crowds Swell, Auto And Cab Fares Rise Across Delhi

DTC buses lined up at Sunehri Pullah Depot as drivers go on strike over their various demands in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The strike by drivers of buses operated by private operators under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) continued for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, adding to commuters' difficulties.

With bus operations disrupted on several routes, people travelling to offices, colleges and for other essential work are being forced to depend on alternative modes of transport. The strike has also led to increased crowding on the Delhi Metro.

The disruption has particularly affected passengers who depend on cluster buses for their daily commute. Women commuters are also facing difficulties because they cannot use the free bus travel facility.

Passengers holding monthly bus passes are also having to spend extra money on alternative transport despite not receiving the scheduled bus service.

With buses off the roads, demand for autos, e-rickshaws and cabs has increased. Passengers said they are being charged more than usual at several places, leaving them with little choice but to spend extra money to reach their destinations.

The bus shortage has also increased pressure on Metro services. Several major Metro stations have witnessed heavier crowds as regular bus commuters turn to the Metro and other public transport options.

DUSU Polling Adds To Students' Problems

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections added another challenge for students travelling to the university. Students heading to polling centres are relying on autos, e-rickshaws and the Metro. They said reaching their polling centres on time is important, but the absence of buses is forcing them to spend additional time and money on their commute.

The impact is felt most by students travelling to Delhi University from different colleges and areas farther from the university.