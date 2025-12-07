DTC Driver Beaten To Death After Road Rage Incident In Delhi
The victim, Vikas (27) had an altercation with a car driver over right of way following which the latter and others beat him to death.
New Delhi: A driver of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was beaten to death after a brawl at Aman Vihar late on Saturday night.
Police said the deceased, Vikas (27) had an altercation with a car driver over right of way near City Vatika. The altercation turned ugly as the four occupants of the car thrashed Vikas and left him unconscious on the road.
Police said a passerby who tried to intervene was also beaten up. The two were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital from where Vikas was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed.
According to the police, the investigation revealed that four persons were involved in the incident and one of them has been arrested. The three other accused have been identified. Multiple teams of Delhi Police are conducting raids in search for the absconding accused.
DCP, Rohini Rajeev Ranjan stated that a PCR call was received regarding a fight following a road rage incident near City Vatika, Shiv Chowk. "Investigation revealed that a dispute arose between the DTC bus driver and the car driver over right of way, after which the car driver, along with his friends, attacked the bus driver", he said.
The DCP said another person was injured as he tried to intervene in the fight between Vikas and the accused. "Both of them were taken to the hospital, where the bus driver later died. All four accused have been identified and one has been arrested. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the other accused. Police are investigating all aspects of the incident," he said.
