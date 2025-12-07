ETV Bharat / state

DTC Driver Beaten To Death After Road Rage Incident In Delhi

File photo of Vikas ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A driver of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was beaten to death after a brawl at Aman Vihar late on Saturday night. Police said the deceased, Vikas (27) had an altercation with a car driver over right of way near City Vatika. The altercation turned ugly as the four occupants of the car thrashed Vikas and left him unconscious on the road. Police said a passerby who tried to intervene was also beaten up. The two were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital from where Vikas was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed.