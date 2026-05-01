ETV Bharat / state

DSP's Son, 2 Others Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents In Chhattisgarh

Durg: Three persons, including the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) died by suicide in separate incidents in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Friday, police said.

The first incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Smriti Nagar police outpost of ​​Bhilai, where Ayush Jharia, aged 20, son of DSP Santosh Jharia, died by suicide at his house. Ayush was a student at Rungta College and was alone at home at the time of the incident.

According to the police, when Ayush's father returned from duty, he found the door locked from inside. Despite knocking repeatedly, nobody opened the door. Upon peeking through the window, he broke the door and found his son in an unconscious state. The youth was declared brought dead at hospital. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The second incident took place near Jain Temple under the Bhilai-3 police station area, where 28-year-old Deepak Nirmalkar died by suicide at his residence. Deepak is survived by his wife, four-month-old child, younger brother, and elderly mother. The family has been plunged into grief following his demise.