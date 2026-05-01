DSP's Son, 2 Others Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents In Chhattisgarh
Bhilai Police have not yet determined the circumstances that led them to take the drastic step.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Durg: Three persons, including the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) died by suicide in separate incidents in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Friday, police said.
The first incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Smriti Nagar police outpost of Bhilai, where Ayush Jharia, aged 20, son of DSP Santosh Jharia, died by suicide at his house. Ayush was a student at Rungta College and was alone at home at the time of the incident.
According to the police, when Ayush's father returned from duty, he found the door locked from inside. Despite knocking repeatedly, nobody opened the door. Upon peeking through the window, he broke the door and found his son in an unconscious state. The youth was declared brought dead at hospital. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.
The second incident took place near Jain Temple under the Bhilai-3 police station area, where 28-year-old Deepak Nirmalkar died by suicide at his residence. Deepak is survived by his wife, four-month-old child, younger brother, and elderly mother. The family has been plunged into grief following his demise.
Another suicide case has surfaced in Durg but police are yet to reveal the details.
"Three suicide cases were registered on a single day. The reasons behind the three deaths remain unclear. Family members and neighbours are being questioned. Also, mobile phones of the deceased are being examined," said Satyaprakash Tiwari, CSP (City Superintendent of Police), Bhilai Nagar.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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