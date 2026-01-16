Dry Winter Spell Hits Kangra Tea: Production Drops By 3,000 Kilograms In 2025
From Dharamshala to Europe, Kangra tea is in high demand in international markets after EU registration.
Dharamshala: Kangra tea from Himachal Pradesh is in high demand not only in India but also internationally. Oolong and black tea from Kangra are particularly popular among foreigners. However, tea producers are quite worried this year.
Production of Kangra tea from the gardens in Dharamshala has decreased. Tea producers are disappointed by the lower production compared to 2024. They are also concerned about the dry spell during the winter months.
Compared to 2024, tea production in 2025 has decreased by 3000 kilograms. In 2024, 138,000 kilograms of tea were produced, while in 2025, only 135,000 kilograms were produced. Although production increased during the monsoon season, the erratic weather remains the primary reason for the overall decline.
Kangra tea is famous worldwide for its unique taste. The abundant pyrazines present in it give it a distinct aroma. In addition, it possesses medicinal properties derived from antioxidants, phenolic compounds, tryptophan, amino acids, theanine, glutamine, and catechins. Kangra tea was granted a GI tag by the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, in 2005, and now, after registration with the European Union, sales of Kangra tea are expected to increase further.
Most of the Kangra tea produced in Dharamshala is sent to Kolkata for auction. Kangra tea from Dharamshala is also sold in Delhi, to some corporate clients (including retail sales) and directly to foreign buyers.
Aman Pal Singh, manager of the Dharamshala tea industry, said, "With the onset of winter, rainfall is needed for tea production to maintain soil moisture and help new leaves sprout. Tea production in Dharamshala was quite slow at the beginning of 2025, but continuous rainfall in mid-June led to an increase in production. It would not be wrong to say that the rainfall after the dry spell benefited tea production. However, the prolonged dry spell during the winter months has resulted in a decrease in overall tea production."
Tea producers in Dharamshala are worried due to the erratic weather. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of below-average rainfall in Himachal Pradesh until March. The tea gardens still need more rain. Tea producers say, "In 2024, the rainfall has not been as expected for the tea gardens. Therefore, more rain will be needed in the coming days for a good harvest."
Singh added, "The Kangra tea produced in the Dharamshala includes three varieties: green tea, black tea, and oolong tea. Of these, black tea and oolong tea are in high demand from abroad. Green tea is mostly sent to tea auctions, and the remaining tea is sold through various channels."
Kangra tea producers say that during the British era, Kangra tea was exported to European markets. Due to its quality and unique characteristics, the markets of Amsterdam and London awarded Kangra tea various prizes between 1886 and 1895. Previously, due to the lack of registration with the European Union, the sale of Kangra tea in European markets was not possible, but now, after registration, the markets of European countries have opened up for this world-famous Himachali product.
