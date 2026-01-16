ETV Bharat / state

Dry Winter Spell Hits Kangra Tea: Production Drops By 3,000 Kilograms In 2025

Dharamshala: Kangra tea from Himachal Pradesh is in high demand not only in India but also internationally. Oolong and black tea from Kangra are particularly popular among foreigners. However, tea producers are quite worried this year.

Production of Kangra tea from the gardens in Dharamshala has decreased. Tea producers are disappointed by the lower production compared to 2024. They are also concerned about the dry spell during the winter months.

Compared to 2024, tea production in 2025 has decreased by 3000 kilograms. In 2024, 138,000 kilograms of tea were produced, while in 2025, only 135,000 kilograms were produced. Although production increased during the monsoon season, the erratic weather remains the primary reason for the overall decline.

Kangra tea is famous worldwide for its unique taste. The abundant pyrazines present in it give it a distinct aroma. In addition, it possesses medicinal properties derived from antioxidants, phenolic compounds, tryptophan, amino acids, theanine, glutamine, and catechins. Kangra tea was granted a GI tag by the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, in 2005, and now, after registration with the European Union, sales of Kangra tea are expected to increase further.

Most of the Kangra tea produced in Dharamshala is sent to Kolkata for auction. Kangra tea from Dharamshala is also sold in Delhi, to some corporate clients (including retail sales) and directly to foreign buyers.