Dry Spell And Burning Exchequer: Hydropower Output Declines By Staggering 90% In J&K

Srinagar: The prolonged dry spell has triggered a 'double whammy' in Jammu and Kashmir. With the indigenous hydropower output dipping by 90%, the Union Territory is battling between a major power deficit and importing power at higher rates from the national grid to keep lights on ahead of the harshest phase of winter called 'Chillai Kalan'.

Official data shows that while the peak demand has crossed 3,100 megawatts in the region, hydropower projects are gasping for water due to reduced discharge in rivers. The 900 MW Baglihar hydroelectric project over the Chenab River, the backbone of the energy, has seen its output reduced by a staggering 90%. "In total, we can generate some 200 MW due to low discharge in rivers. The output will further dip once it starts snowing and the temperature nosedives, leading to freezing conditions. We are dependent on power from outside to meet the high demand during the two months of winter between December and February," an official told ETV Bharat.

This situation has left the government with little choice but to buy over 80% energy from multiple sources, including at higher rates from the Term Ahead Market (TAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM) outside the region. However, the reliance on imports is bleeding the state coffers as the government is providing the electricity at subsidised rates (Rs 2.30 per unit for up to 200 units and Rs over 4 per unit per month) against over Rs 5 per unit in the country. "We buy electricity at Rs 2 per unit locally and Rs 4 from central projects. But on the real-time market, rates vary, and we have no option but to procure to meet the demand. This overburdens the budget and bleeds us financially as we are unable to recover all dues," said another official.