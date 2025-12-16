Dry Spell And Burning Exchequer: Hydropower Output Declines By Staggering 90% In J&K
Last year, the government spent Rs 9,250 crore on energy imports, and this year's escalating deficit is expected to surpass the allocated Rs 9,500 crore.
Srinagar: The prolonged dry spell has triggered a 'double whammy' in Jammu and Kashmir. With the indigenous hydropower output dipping by 90%, the Union Territory is battling between a major power deficit and importing power at higher rates from the national grid to keep lights on ahead of the harshest phase of winter called 'Chillai Kalan'.
Official data shows that while the peak demand has crossed 3,100 megawatts in the region, hydropower projects are gasping for water due to reduced discharge in rivers. The 900 MW Baglihar hydroelectric project over the Chenab River, the backbone of the energy, has seen its output reduced by a staggering 90%. "In total, we can generate some 200 MW due to low discharge in rivers. The output will further dip once it starts snowing and the temperature nosedives, leading to freezing conditions. We are dependent on power from outside to meet the high demand during the two months of winter between December and February," an official told ETV Bharat.
This situation has left the government with little choice but to buy over 80% energy from multiple sources, including at higher rates from the Term Ahead Market (TAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM) outside the region. However, the reliance on imports is bleeding the state coffers as the government is providing the electricity at subsidised rates (Rs 2.30 per unit for up to 200 units and Rs over 4 per unit per month) against over Rs 5 per unit in the country. "We buy electricity at Rs 2 per unit locally and Rs 4 from central projects. But on the real-time market, rates vary, and we have no option but to procure to meet the demand. This overburdens the budget and bleeds us financially as we are unable to recover all dues," said another official.
Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government spent a whopping Rs 9,250 crore on energy imports. This year, the escalating deficit is expected to push costs well beyond the allocated Rs 9,500 crore. An official document shows power procurement rises to nearly 45% during the lean season. Yet, the revenue recovery remains dismal. Much of the burden stems from "unmetered areas" where consumers are charged flat rates, contributing significantly to Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses. "More procurement simply increases the loss quantum," an official said, highlighting that the government is essentially buying power at high market rates and distributing it into a system that cannot fully account for or recover its cost.
The Power Ministry data reveals the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) loss for J&K stood at over 48%, higher than the national average of over 17%. For curtailing losses, the power utility proposed a Time of Day (ToD) Tariff system, mandating a surcharge of 20% tariff during peak morning hours and eight hours in the evening. The Northern Regional Power Committee (NRPC) has flagged vulnerabilities, urging the J&K power utility to modernise its transmission and distribution infrastructure. With energy demand pegged to grow by 6% annually, the dependence on volatile "day-ahead" and "real-time" markets is unsustainable, another official said.
For Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the task lies in curtailing losses by completing metering as the power sector burns a major hole in the region's economic growth. He pointed out that the failure lies in underreported power consumption and widespread misuse of electricity. "We are unable to supply as much electricity as people need because we do not get the revenue for the electricity that is actually being consumed. We are running at a loss," he added.
