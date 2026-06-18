ETV Bharat / state

Dry Fruits Looted After Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM's Press Conference In Kanpur, Video Goes Viral

People were seen grabbing dry fruits from the table after the press conference ended ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: A commotion that ensued after the press conference of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Kanpur, grabbed more headlines that his political rhetoric on Thursday.

Maurya visited Kanpur on June 17 and held a press conference at a hotel in Saket Nagar, where he launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir embezzlement row and highlighted the achievements of the BJP government.

As soon as the press conference ended, several people scrambled to grab cashews, almonds, and raisins from the VIP table and within a few seconds, the dry fruits from the plates completely vanished. Someone filmed the incident, which went viral on social media.

Dry fruits had been arranged on the table as refreshments for the Deputy CM. As soon as Maurya left, a scramble broke out among some of the attendees, grabbing the dry fruits and stuffing those into their pockets. Administrative officials and media personnel present on the occasion were left astonished by this chaotic scramble.