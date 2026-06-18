Dry Fruits Looted After Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM's Press Conference In Kanpur, Video Goes Viral
BJP leader Prakash Pal says people seen grabbing dry fruits were not party workers but supporters who accompanied public representatives, reports ETV Bharat's Ayush Trivedi.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Kanpur: A commotion that ensued after the press conference of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Kanpur, grabbed more headlines that his political rhetoric on Thursday.
Maurya visited Kanpur on June 17 and held a press conference at a hotel in Saket Nagar, where he launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir embezzlement row and highlighted the achievements of the BJP government.
As soon as the press conference ended, several people scrambled to grab cashews, almonds, and raisins from the VIP table and within a few seconds, the dry fruits from the plates completely vanished. Someone filmed the incident, which went viral on social media.
Dry fruits had been arranged on the table as refreshments for the Deputy CM. As soon as Maurya left, a scramble broke out among some of the attendees, grabbing the dry fruits and stuffing those into their pockets. Administrative officials and media personnel present on the occasion were left astonished by this chaotic scramble.
BJP regional president Prakash Pal said the refreshments on the table were intended for the attendees. He clarified that the people seen at the refreshment table after Maurya's departure were supporters who had accompanied the public representatives and not party workers.
Earlier during the conference, Maurya asserted that the BJP is united and that the current pace of development in the country is merely a glimpse while the real picture is yet to unfold. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said that the unprecedented work done for the welfare of the poor over the last 12 years is something the Congress could not have achieved even in 120 years.
Reiterating the BJP's resolve regarding the Ram Mandir, Article 370, the need for 'One Nation, One Election,' and 33 percent reservation for women, he warned that Lord Hanuman's mace would strike those who committed irregularities in the Ram Mandir matter. He claimed that the Hindu society is united and the public will give a befitting reply to the Samajwadi Party in the 2027 Assembly elections by completely wiping it out.
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