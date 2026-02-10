ETV Bharat / state

Drunk School Bus Driver Rams Vehicle Into Tractor In Telangana; Toddler Among 2 Killed, 8 Injured

Warangal: In a tragic accident, two people including a two-year-old boy were killed and eight others injured after a school bus allegedly driven by a drunk driver rammed into a tractor in Warangal district of Telangana on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Srinagar Crossroad in Parvatagiri mandal. According to police and local sources, the tractor carrying 15 people belonging to three families from Rangasaipet, Shambhunipet, and Nizampur areas of Warangal city were returning home after visiting Annaram Sharif Yakub Baba in Parvatagiri mandal earlier in the day.

The private school bus coming from the opposite direction hit the tractor near Srinagar Crossroad at Thigarajupalli in Sangem mandal. Due to the impact, the tractor trolley overturned, leaving several passengers seriously injured.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the injured were shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, in three 108 ambulances. However, tractor driver MD Ismail (50) of Shambhunipet and MD Ryan (2) from the Nizampur area succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.