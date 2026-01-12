ETV Bharat / state

Four Injured As Drunk Rowdy-Sheeters Run Car Into Pedestrians In Amaravati; One Critical

Amaravati: At least four people were injured, one of them critically, after a group of intoxicated rowdy-sheeters rammed their car into pedestrians near Babburi Grounds in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati on Sunday evening, officials said.

The accused, identified as Pedda Chichcha, Chinna Chichcha and Dinesh, along with their associates Bhargav and Mahesh, were allegedly driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, locals objected to the reckless driving as children were playing nearby. An argument broke out between them, following which Chinna Chichcha allegedly threatened residents. He claimed that he was a rowdy sheeter, and moments later, the car sped forward, hitting several people standing by the roadside.

The injured have been identified as a 10-year-old boy, media reporter Nagendra and two others. The 10-year-old child, who had come to eat ice cream, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gollapudi. Officials said that the condition of the child is stated to be critical.