Four Injured As Drunk Rowdy-Sheeters Run Car Into Pedestrians In Amaravati; One Critical
Drunk rowdy-sheeters were arrested after hitting pedestrians before fleeing in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Amaravati: At least four people were injured, one of them critically, after a group of intoxicated rowdy-sheeters rammed their car into pedestrians near Babburi Grounds in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati on Sunday evening, officials said.
The accused, identified as Pedda Chichcha, Chinna Chichcha and Dinesh, along with their associates Bhargav and Mahesh, were allegedly driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, locals objected to the reckless driving as children were playing nearby. An argument broke out between them, following which Chinna Chichcha allegedly threatened residents. He claimed that he was a rowdy sheeter, and moments later, the car sped forward, hitting several people standing by the roadside.
The injured have been identified as a 10-year-old boy, media reporter Nagendra and two others. The 10-year-old child, who had come to eat ice cream, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gollapudi. Officials said that the condition of the child is stated to be critical.
Following this, the car fled the scene. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, initiated a search operation and traced the vehicle using CCTV footage. The vehicle was later tracked to Tadepalli in Guntur district around 11 PM. The car was found to belong to a person named Rajesh from Ramavarappadu.
Police said Pedda Chichcha and Chinna Chichcha have rowdy sheets at the II Town Police Station, while Dinesh has a rowdy sheet at Bhavanipuram Police Station.
Two accused, Chinna Chichcha and Vhargav, were taken into custody, while the remaining three are absconding. Officials have formed special teams to nab them. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances under which the car was used, police said.
