Drunk MP School Teacher Under Scanner for 'Spitting Tobacco' in Classroom, Making Students Clean Toilets
The accused teacher-in-charge has been identified as Samay Lal Kol, who is facing serious charges of official misconduct and creating an unhealthy learning environment.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Maihar: A teacher at a government primary school in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh has been served a show-cause notice and is liable for suspension after a video clip emerged wherein he can be seen allegedly entering the school drunk, spitting gutkha inside the class and making young children clean the toilets, sources said.
This incident took place at Primary School, Amua in the Mirgauti panchayat area of Ramnagar block. The accused teacher-in-charge has been identified as Samay Lal Kol, who is facing serious charges of official misconduct and creating an unhealthy learning environment.
According to the complaint of school students and locals, Kol used to come for work drunk often. Videos from the site revealed marks of gutkha on the walls of the classroom, thus confirming the claim that Kol used to spit gutkha and paan inside the classroom. Locals even said that he used to urinate inside the classroom many times.
"The teacher is still under the influence of liquor and causing a disturbance on school grounds. Young children are being made to clean the toilet by the teacher, and it is causing an uproar amongst the villagers," informed Radha Dwivedi, one of the residents.
On receiving complaints regarding the viral video and the subsequent public protest, education officials moved ahead with disciplinary action against the erring teacher.
"This case has come into the picture. A show-cause notice has been issued by the Cluster Principal to the concerned teacher. His suspension has been proposed to the District Education Officer," informed Ramnagar Block Education Officer (BEO) Rajesh Dwivedi.