ETV Bharat / state

Drunk MP School Teacher Under Scanner for 'Spitting Tobacco' in Classroom, Making Students Clean Toilets

Maihar: A teacher at a government primary school in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh has been served a show-cause notice and is liable for suspension after a video clip emerged wherein he can be seen allegedly entering the school drunk, spitting gutkha inside the class and making young children clean the toilets, sources said.

This incident took place at Primary School, Amua in the Mirgauti panchayat area of Ramnagar block. The accused teacher-in-charge has been identified as Samay Lal Kol, who is facing serious charges of official misconduct and creating an unhealthy learning environment.

According to the complaint of school students and locals, Kol used to come for work drunk often. Videos from the site revealed marks of gutkha on the walls of the classroom, thus confirming the claim that Kol used to spit gutkha and paan inside the classroom. Locals even said that he used to urinate inside the classroom many times.