Drunk Man Pushes Woman Out Of Moving Train In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman passenger was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by a drunk man near Varkala in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, officials said on Monday. The incident took place at around 8:30 PM on the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, near the Ayanthi section, close to Varkala station on Sunday, they said.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, a native of Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, has been taken into custody by the police. According to police, the woman and her friend boarded the general compartment of the train from Aluva on Sunday evening.

Suresh Kumar boarded the Kerala Express from Kottayam, police said. The passengers present in the train said that Kumar began behaving erratically, and when the woman and her friend confronted him, an argument broke out. When the duo came out of the toilet, the accused allegedly attacked them.

The victim’s friend told police that Suresh Kumar had also attempted to pull the woman out of the train. "He pushed her off the train. Then he tried to pull me down, too. I managed to hold onto the handrail and escape," she said.

Alarmed passengers immediately alerted authorities. A police search team later found the victim lying critically injured about two kilometres from Varkala station. She was first admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.