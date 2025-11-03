Drunk Man Pushes Woman Out Of Moving Train In Kerala
The accused has been handed over to the Railway Police at Kochuveli station and will be later produced before the court.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A woman passenger was allegedly pushed out of a moving train by a drunk man near Varkala in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, officials said on Monday. The incident took place at around 8:30 PM on the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, near the Ayanthi section, close to Varkala station on Sunday, they said.
The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, a native of Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, has been taken into custody by the police. According to police, the woman and her friend boarded the general compartment of the train from Aluva on Sunday evening.
Suresh Kumar boarded the Kerala Express from Kottayam, police said. The passengers present in the train said that Kumar began behaving erratically, and when the woman and her friend confronted him, an argument broke out. When the duo came out of the toilet, the accused allegedly attacked them.
The victim’s friend told police that Suresh Kumar had also attempted to pull the woman out of the train. "He pushed her off the train. Then he tried to pull me down, too. I managed to hold onto the handrail and escape," she said.
Alarmed passengers immediately alerted authorities. A police search team later found the victim lying critically injured about two kilometres from Varkala station. She was first admitted to a private hospital before being shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
The victim has sustained severe head and abdominal injuries. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A team of doctors will review her condition and decide on performing surgery, an official said.
The Railway Police Force (RPF) detained Suresh Kumar and handed him over to the Kochuveli Railway Police. He was later taken to Fort Hospital for medical examination. Police sources confirmed that the accused was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. Police have recorded his arrest, and Kumar will be produced before the court later.
This case has revived grim memories of the Soumya murder case of 2011, in which Soumya, a young woman from Kerala, was attacked, raped, and thrown off a train by Govindachamy, leading to her death.
