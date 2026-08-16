Drunk Driver Hits 7 Pedestrians In Gwalior On Independence Day, Arrested
Police said the driver was heavily intoxicated and an alcohol bottle was also found from his car.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Gwalior: Seven pedestrians were injured after being hit by a speeding car driven by an intoxicated driver in a crowded market in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Independence Day. Bystanders caught the accused and handed him over to the police, triggering a chaos in the area.
A case has been registered against the driver and investigations are underway, police said.
The incident occurred between 10 and 11 pm on Saturday on the road from Roxy Bridge to Maharaj Bada under the Kotwali police station area, when an out-of-control car rammed into some vehicles and people standing there. Four two-wheelers were damaged and seven pedestrians sustained injuries.
Amidst the chaos, bystanders stopped the car and apprehended the driver before he could flee. They then rushed the injured to the hospital in ambulances and private vehicles.
Upon information about the incident, a team from Kotwali police station arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody.
Kotwali Station In-charge Vinay Karkare said, "Seven people sustained injuries in this incident. The driver was heavily drunk and a liquor bottle was also found inside his car. A case has been registered against the accused under the Motor Vehicles Act as well as various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita."
The incident has raised questions regarding how the accused got alcohol since Saturday was a dry day due to Independence Day.
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