ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Driver Hits 7 Pedestrians In Gwalior On Independence Day, Arrested

Gwalior: Seven pedestrians were injured after being hit by a speeding car driven by an intoxicated driver in a crowded market in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Independence Day. Bystanders caught the accused and handed him over to the police, triggering a chaos in the area.

A case has been registered against the driver and investigations are underway, police said.

The incident occurred between 10 and 11 pm on Saturday on the road from Roxy Bridge to Maharaj Bada under the Kotwali police station area, when an out-of-control car rammed into some vehicles and people standing there. Four two-wheelers were damaged and seven pedestrians sustained injuries.

Amidst the chaos, bystanders stopped the car and apprehended the driver before he could flee. They then rushed the injured to the hospital in ambulances and private vehicles.