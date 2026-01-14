Drums, Slogans, Unity: Delhi BJP Hosts Grand Welcome For Nitin Nabin On Makar Sankranti
A special 'Khichdi Bhoj' was organised, where senior leaders and booth-level workers dined together, joined by thousands, including MPs, Assembly Speaker, mayors, MLAs and councillors.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters celebrated Makar Sankranti with high enthusiasm and political fervour on Wednesday, hosting a high-energy 'Makar Sankranti Milan Samaroh' to mark a grand welcome for newly appointed National Working president Nitin Nabin.
Party workers greeted Nitin Nabin amid drumbeats and chants, making his presence the focal point of the event.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who hosted the event, welcomed Nabin in a traditional manner. He gave him a makhana necklace, khichdi and tilkut, symbolic of Makar Sankranti. Addressing party workers, Sachdeva said, "Today is a day of double happiness. On the one hand, the Sun God is entering Uttarayan, and on the other, we have a hardworking, young leader like Nitin Nabin. Every BJP worker in Delhi resolves today that under his guidance, we will dedicate ourselves to serving the people of Delhi."
Extending greetings to the people of Delhi, Sachdeva added, "Makar Sankranti symbolises harmony and brotherhood in society. Just as sunlight dispels darkness, we believe that with the blessings of Delhi's people, a new dawn of prosperity will arrive in the state."
Nabin Calls BJP A Family
Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Nitin Nabin praised the Delhi BJP team. Nabin said, "Makar Sankranti is a festival of transformation. The enthusiasm of Delhi BJP workers today shows that they are fully prepared for Delhi's development and organisational strengthening. BJP is not just a political party; it is a family, and the khichdi festival teaches us the lesson of unity."
Referring to upcoming organisational responsibilities and elections, he urged workers to take the Centre's welfare schemes to every household in Delhi.
Khichdi Feast And Cultural Gathering
A special ‘Khichdi Bhoj’ was organised during the event, where senior leaders and booth-level workers dined together. The gathering included thousands of party workers, including MPs, the Assembly Speaker, former mayors, MLAs and municipal councillors.
Prominent leaders on stage included Kuljeet Chahal, Virendra Sachdeva, National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Sanjay Mayukh, Delhi Purvanchal Morcha President Sanjay Ojha, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and General Secretary Vishnu Mittal.
The entire office was decorated with saffron flags and flowers, and til-gud and khichdi prasad were distributed among workers. This reception, held as Nitin Nabin prepares to take charge as full-time National President, demonstrated the Delhi BJP's readiness for upcoming political challenges and the enthusiastic support of party workers for the new leadership.
