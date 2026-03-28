ETV Bharat / state

Drugs Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized In Patna As Police Bust Smack-Making Unit, 2 Held

Patna: Two persons were arrested in Patna with drugs worth around Rs 25 crore, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made during a raid conducted at an apartment in the Alamganj police station area, they said. The accused were identified as Jitendra Kumar of Samastipur district and Nitish Kumar of Jehanabad.

Police said Jitendra was arrested around five years ago with about 9 kg of smack and had spent several months in jail in that case. SSP Kartikeya Sharma told reporters that the raid at the Alamganj flat led to the seizure of 1.68 kg of brown sugar, along with cash.

During interrogation, the accused told the investigators that they used a rented room in the Ram Krishna Nagar police station area to process large quantities of smack, by mixing adulterants before distributing it to different locations, he said.

"When a police team raided the rented premises, about 16 kg of brown sugar in 'stone form' and around 3.5 kg of adulterants used for mixing were recovered. Large mixer-grinders used in the process were also seized," he added.

According to police, the Ram Krishna Nagar premises were used for processing the narcotics, while the Alamganj flat served as a distribution point within the city. Sharma said the name of a police officer has also surfaced during the investigation.