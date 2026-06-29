ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Drugs Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized, 17 Peddlers Arrested

Bengaluru: Continuing their operation against the organized drug supply networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Bengaluru city police seized drugs worth Rs 25.23 crore across various police stations in the last few weeks.

Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that police have arrested a total of 17 accused in this connection, including three foreigners and eight from other states.

The operation was carried out by the CCB Narcotics Control Unit, RMC Yard, Subramanyanagar, Madiwala, Rajajinagar, Whitefield, Tilaknagar, Yeshwanthpur, and Indiranagar police stations. Seized items include 127.3kg of ganja, 3.3kg of hydroganja, 10.3kg of MDMA, 300 e-cigarettes, 90 hookah flavours, 30 hookah pots, foreign cigarette packs, 7 mobile phones, 6 two-wheelers and 1 car.