Bengaluru: Drugs Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized, 17 Peddlers Arrested
Bangalore Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said 17 accused including 3 foreigners and 8 from other states have been arrested.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Continuing their operation against the organized drug supply networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Bengaluru city police seized drugs worth Rs 25.23 crore across various police stations in the last few weeks.
Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that police have arrested a total of 17 accused in this connection, including three foreigners and eight from other states.
The operation was carried out by the CCB Narcotics Control Unit, RMC Yard, Subramanyanagar, Madiwala, Rajajinagar, Whitefield, Tilaknagar, Yeshwanthpur, and Indiranagar police stations. Seized items include 127.3kg of ganja, 3.3kg of hydroganja, 10.3kg of MDMA, 300 e-cigarettes, 90 hookah flavours, 30 hookah pots, foreign cigarette packs, 7 mobile phones, 6 two-wheelers and 1 car.
The accused bought drugs at low prices from foreigners and people from other states, and sold them in the city. Investigation revealed that they sold the drugs to the general public and college students in Bangalore at high prices.
The arrested individuals have been remanded in judicial custody and the search for the main accused who were supplying the drugs is on, the police said.
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