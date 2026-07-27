Drugs, Smuggled Areca Nuts Worth Over Rs 14 Crore Seized In Mizoram
In the latest operation on July 26, Assam Rifles recovered 401 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crore during a joint operation at Siasi village
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Aizawl: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with state law enforcement agencies, seized drugs and smuggled areca nuts worth more than Rs 14.2 crore in four separate operations across Mizoram, arresting seven people, including two Myanmar nationals, an officer said on Monday.
The operations, conducted between July 24 and 26 in coordination with Mizoram police, the Excise and Narcotics Department, sister intelligence agencies and the Customs Preventive Force, led to the recovery of methamphetamine, heroin and a massive consignment of smuggled areca nuts, she said.
The largest drug haul was made on July 24 at Sairang, where Assam Rifles and Mizoram police, acting on specific intelligence, recovered 2.18 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 6.57 crore, the officer said.
Methamphetamine tablets, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India. Four suspects were arrested during the operation, while two vehicles and four mobile phones were also seized, she said. The accused and the contraband were handed over to Sairang police station for investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, she said.
ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES HEROIN NO. 4 FROM SIAHA, MIZORAM#AssamRifles in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, conducted an operation at Siasi Village, Siaha District, Mizoram on 26 July 2026. The operation resulted in the recovery of 33 packets of Heroin No. 4… pic.twitter.com/xaaY98PcFe— The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) July 27, 2026
In another operation on July 25, troops of Assam Rifles, along with sister intelligence agencies and Mizoram police, intercepted 67 grams of heroin concealed in six soap cases at Ngopa in Saitual district, near the Manipur border. The seizure, estimated to be worth Rs 50.25 lakh in the international market, led to the arrest of one person, the officer said.
A mobile phone was also seized, and the case was handed over to Saitual police station. On the same day, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, foiled an alleged smuggling attempt on the Champhai–Khawzawl road, recovering 501 bags of smuggled areca nuts weighing 40,080 kg, she said.
The consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 4.12 crore and has been handed over to customs authorities for further investigation, she said. In the latest operation on July 26, Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence shared by the Excise and Narcotics department, recovered 401 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crore during a joint operation at Siasi village in Siaha district near the Myanmar border.
Two Myanmar nationals were apprehended, and two mobile phones were seized, the officer said. The accused and the recovered narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department for legal action, she said.
The four operations resulted in the seizure of 2.18 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 468 grams of heroin, 40.08 tonnes of smuggled areca nuts, two vehicles and seven mobile phones, while seven people were apprehended, the officer said.
Also Read