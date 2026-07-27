ETV Bharat / state

Drugs, Smuggled Areca Nuts Worth Over Rs 14 Crore Seized In Mizoram

Aizawl: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with state law enforcement agencies, seized drugs and smuggled areca nuts worth more than Rs 14.2 crore in four separate operations across Mizoram, arresting seven people, including two Myanmar nationals, an officer said on Monday.

The operations, conducted between July 24 and 26 in coordination with Mizoram police, the Excise and Narcotics Department, sister intelligence agencies and the Customs Preventive Force, led to the recovery of methamphetamine, heroin and a massive consignment of smuggled areca nuts, she said.

The largest drug haul was made on July 24 at Sairang, where Assam Rifles and Mizoram police, acting on specific intelligence, recovered 2.18 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 6.57 crore, the officer said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India. Four suspects were arrested during the operation, while two vehicles and four mobile phones were also seized, she said. The accused and the contraband were handed over to Sairang police station for investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, she said.