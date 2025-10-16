ETV Bharat / state

Drugs On Campus: Task Force Teams To Monitor Institutes, Surveillance By Professors, Students

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb drug abuse in educational institutions, including Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), special task force teams are being set up in coordination with Elite Anti-Narcotics Group of Law Enforcement (EAGLE) officials. These teams will monitor campuses, particularly engineering colleges, to prevent the consumption and sale of narcotic substances.

According to EAGLE officials, the teams will also include professors and students and a surveillance mechanism will be established under the direct supervision of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and registrar. For affiliated engineering colleges, management representatives will oversee the implementation of these measures, they said.

Osmania University (ETV Bharat)

The move comes following reports that a few students in engineering colleges on the city’s outskirts have been found using or peddling marijuana. Notably, cannabis was seized from students in four colleges in the Medchal area. To address the issue at an early stage, authorities are planning a confidential operation with the help of professors and selected students.