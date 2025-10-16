ETV Bharat / state

Drugs On Campus: Task Force Teams To Monitor Institutes, Surveillance By Professors, Students

The move comes after cannabis was seized from students in four colleges in Medchal and some engineering students were found using or peddling marijuana.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
Hyderabad: In an effort to curb drug abuse in educational institutions, including Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), special task force teams are being set up in coordination with Elite Anti-Narcotics Group of Law Enforcement (EAGLE) officials. These teams will monitor campuses, particularly engineering colleges, to prevent the consumption and sale of narcotic substances.

According to EAGLE officials, the teams will also include professors and students and a surveillance mechanism will be established under the direct supervision of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and registrar. For affiliated engineering colleges, management representatives will oversee the implementation of these measures, they said.

Osmania University (ETV Bharat)

The move comes following reports that a few students in engineering colleges on the city’s outskirts have been found using or peddling marijuana. Notably, cannabis was seized from students in four colleges in the Medchal area. To address the issue at an early stage, authorities are planning a confidential operation with the help of professors and selected students.

The behaviour of students residing in hostels will be discreetly monitored by peers and faculty members to identify any changes in habits or conduct. If any student is suspected of substance use, counselling sessions will be organised after a week of observation.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (ETV Bharat)

Officials said attendance records of first and second-year students will also be closely tracked. Those with frequent absences will be identified and their parents will be contacted. Action will be taken against students found to be consuming or selling marijuana.

Campuses of Osmania and JNTU will form five to ten secret task force teams each. The identities of the students included in these teams will be kept strictly confidential to ensure effective monitoring and prevent potential misuse of information, officials added.

