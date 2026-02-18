Drugs Offered To Lord Shiva In Viral Reel; Hyderabad Police Detain Three
The three were held from the Falaknuma area. Two of them were identified as Sabhaavath Sri Charan and Vartevat Vijay Krishna.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have taken three youths into custody after a video showing drugs being offered to Lord Shiva went viral on social media during Maha Shivaratri celebrations. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand Sajjanar, condemned the act and warned of strict legal action.
Sharing the video on social media platform X, he described the act as 'heinous' and said such behaviour would not be tolerated. In his post, the Commissioner said invoking the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act could have serious consequences for those involved.
He warned that seeking likes and views on social media at the cost of values and the law could destroy a person's future. "Likes and views are temporary, but punishment under the law can haunt you for life," he said. He also urged youngsters to use social media for creativity and positive content, not to promote addiction or illegal activities.
Following the Commissioner's directions, the Charminar Zone Task Force police acted swiftly. They detained three youths from Falaknuma's Jangammet area who were allegedly involved in making the reel. Two of them were identified as Sabhaavath Sri Charan and Vartevat Vijay Krishna. All three were later handed over to the Falaknuma police station for further investigation and legal action.
Police officials said the video showed the youths displaying drugs as a so-called offering to Lord Shiva, which triggered public outrage and concern. Authorities are now examining the case and considering action under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.
Police have advised youngsters to stay away from drugs and avoid posting unlawful or offensive content online. Further investigation into the case is underway.
