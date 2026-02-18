ETV Bharat / state

Drugs Offered To Lord Shiva In Viral Reel; Hyderabad Police Detain Three

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have taken three youths into custody after a video showing drugs being offered to Lord Shiva went viral on social media during Maha Shivaratri celebrations. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand Sajjanar, condemned the act and warned of strict legal action.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, he described the act as 'heinous' and said such behaviour would not be tolerated. In his post, the Commissioner said invoking the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act could have serious consequences for those involved.

He warned that seeking likes and views on social media at the cost of values and the law could destroy a person's future. "Likes and views are temporary, but punishment under the law can haunt you for life," he said. He also urged youngsters to use social media for creativity and positive content, not to promote addiction or illegal activities.