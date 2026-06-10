Drug Smuggler Held With 88.970 kg Opium In Haryana And Rajasthan Joint Police Action
Value of opium is estimated to be Rs 4.5 crore; the accused had brought the shipment from Siliguri and intended to supply it in Jodhpur.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Sirsa: Haryana and Rajasthan police forces have arrested a drug smuggler from Sirsa in a joint operation and recovered opium weighing 88.970 kg from his possession, along with the truck used to transport it. The value of the seized opium is estimated to be around Rs 4.5 crore.
A case has been registered against the accused at the Ding police station in Sirsa, and both Sirsa and Rajasthan police have initiated an investigation.
The accused, identified as Kishna Ram, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan, had brought the large drug shipment from Siliguri and intended to supply the opium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The police are now searching for other accomplices involved in the case.
Sirsa DSP Raj Singh said, "A team comprising Ding police and Rajasthan police had set up a checkpoint near the toll plaza on National Highway-9 and was inspecting vehicles. During this operation, they signalled a truck (bearing registration number JK-02-BK-5276) coming from the direction of Fatehabad to stop. Upon seeing the police, the driver attempted to speed away, but the police teams acted swiftly, chased him down, and apprehended him. The truck was then searched."
Police said a thorough search revealed specially constructed secret compartments made of iron angles beneath the truck. A total of 88.970 kg opium, concealed in 95 packets, was recovered from these compartments. Additionally, Rs 40,000 in cash was seized from the accused.
Singh said, "A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the Ding police station, and an investigation is underway. During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he had procured this consignment of opium from the Siliguri region of West Bengal and was intending to supply it in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The accused will be produced in court and taken into police custody to identify others linked to this smuggling network and take strict action against them as well."
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