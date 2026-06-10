ETV Bharat / state

Drug Smuggler Held With 88.970 kg Opium In Haryana And Rajasthan Joint Police Action

Sirsa: Haryana and Rajasthan police forces have arrested a drug smuggler from Sirsa in a joint operation and recovered opium weighing 88.970 kg from his possession, along with the truck used to transport it. The value of the seized opium is estimated to be around Rs 4.5 crore.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Ding police station in Sirsa, and both Sirsa and Rajasthan police have initiated an investigation.

The accused, identified as Kishna Ram, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan, had brought the large drug shipment from Siliguri and intended to supply the opium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The police are now searching for other accomplices involved in the case.