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Drug Racket Busted At Housing Complex In Thane district; 3 Foreign Nationals Held

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thane: Police have busted a narcotics racket operating out of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, arresting three foreign nationals and seizing cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 10.93 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbra police's anti-drug squad combed 600 flats in Marathon Nexworld Housing Complex at Betwade Village in Diva on November 14 and apprehended two Nigerians and a Senegalese citizen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Balasaheb Patil told reporters.

Following directives from senior Thane Police officials to crack down on drug peddling, consumption, and illegal stays in the Mumbra and Diva jurisdictions, the anti-drug squad conducted a targeted search operation. During the raid, officers apprehended Nigerian nationals Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Nwankwo (41) and Eucharia Chukwuemeka Obianuju (41) and recovered 2.098 kg of cocaine and 104.7 gm of mephedrone (MD) stored for distribution. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Mumbra police station, the official said.