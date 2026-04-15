66 Drug Overdose Deaths In Himachal Over Three Years; Experts And Leaders Call For Strict Action
Drug overdose deaths in Himachal are increasing rapidly, prompting urgent calls from experts and leaders for stronger measures to combat addiction and related crimes.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Shimla: Drug addiction has taken a heavy toll on youth in Himachal Pradesh as the growing menace is driving them toward crime and tragedy. Official data reveal that 66 youths have died from drug overdoses in the past three years, with 31 deaths reported in 2024 alone.
The drug addiction has also led to violent crimes, including recent ones such as the murder of a 19-year-old girl in the Mandi district by an accused drug addict. The incident puts focus on the urgent need for strict action against substance abuse, with doctors and other stakeholders stepping in.
During the recently concluded budget session of the Himachal Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the ill effects of drug abuse. He stated that eight youths died from drug overdoses in 2023, while it surged to 31 the next year and 27 in 2025.
Psychiatrist Dr Ravi Chand Sharma said the depraved and pathological mindset of young people who have fallen prey to drug addiction strips them of all the civilised values and moral sensibilities of society.
“They care about nothing but their addiction; to procure the drugs they crave, they do not hesitate to take even a human life,” he said.
Addiction turns youth into thieves
The grip of drug addiction is so powerful that young people are unable to stop themselves from stealing even from within their own homes. In Sanjauli, Shimla, a youth sold his mother’s jewellery for a pittance just to purchase ‘Chitta’ (heroin).
In Solan, police said it apprehended three youths at a checkpoint and recovered heroin from their possession. During interrogation, the youths confessed that one of them had sold his mother’s jewellery in Chandigarh to fund the purchase of the drugs.
In a separate incident this past January, a young man named Nikhil sold his mother's gold earrings in Punjab to buy drugs. The situation has become so dire that even government employees and police personnel are being found to be involved in the illicit drug trade.
A survey conducted a year ago by a private organisation in collaboration with IGMC Hospital, focusing on adolescents, revealed that girls, too, are engaging in substance abuse. The survey included over 7,500 adolescents.
Dr Anmol Gupta, a professor of community medicine at IGMC Hospital, regularly conducts such surveys. The same survey revealed that even adolescents seeking treatment at deaddiction centres were unable to break free from their addiction. In the survey, 34 per cent of the youth were found to be addicted to 'Chitta' (heroin).
“Nearly 1,170 samples were collected from various de-addiction centres. The survey included young people up to the age of 30, of whom more than 34 per cent were found to be addicted to ‘Chitta’,” he said.
Around 7,500 students, both boys and girls, from 240 schools were also included in the survey. A deeply concerning fact that emerged was that nine per cent of these children were administering drugs intravenously using syringes.
Doctors, IAS officers and others express concern
Himachal is often described as a peaceful state; however, the manner in which the state has fallen prey to drug abuse has left everyone, from doctors to IAS officers and politicians, deeply worried.
Moreover, the High Court had warned the state government a decade ago to take measures to prevent Himachal from turning into another ‘Udta Punjab’. Furthermore, Justice Rajiv Sharma (then a judge at the Himachal High Court) had issued directives to the central government a decade ago to enact legislation mandating the death penalty for drug traffickers.
Expressing his concern regarding the ‘Siya murder case’ on his social media page, Vivek Bhatia, an IAS officer from Himachal, wrote. “Right under the very noses of the custodians of the law, the use of narcotics has come to be normalised within our society. We must not turn a blind eye to the web of drug abuse proliferating within our community; instead, we must work on a comprehensive strategy to combat it. This heinous crime serves as a stark warning to the very fabric of our society.”
Dr Ramesh Chand, a renowned physician who writes extensively on social issues, observes that over the past decade, the scourge of drug abuse has grown exponentially, much like the ever-expanding jaws of the mythical demoness, Surasa.
It is a matter of grave concern that young people are not hesitating to commit crimes under the influence of drugs. An innocent young girl—who had a future full of promise ahead of her—was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a ruthless predator.
Drug addiction appears to be the underlying cause behind this incident. Driven by addiction, adolescents are resorting to selling minor household items. Gradually, this habit of petty theft sows the seeds for more serious crimes. Alongside the government, society too needs to play its part in addressing this issue.
Jiyanand Sharma, a social activist who has long been campaigning against drug abuse, states that the tentacles of addiction have spread from villages to cities. Crimes are on the rise due to drug abuse, and young people have effectively become the enemies of their own lives. The cooperation of everyone is essential to put an end to this social evil.
Chief Minister Sukhu has repeatedly affirmed that his government is adopting a policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse. He has pledged to ensure that the perpetrator behind Siya's murder receives a severe punishment.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur and other BJP leaders have raised questions regarding the state’s law and order situation.
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