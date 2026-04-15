ETV Bharat / state

66 Drug Overdose Deaths In Himachal Over Three Years; Experts And Leaders Call For Strict Action

Shimla: Drug addiction has taken a heavy toll on youth in Himachal Pradesh as the growing menace is driving them toward crime and tragedy. Official data reveal that 66 youths have died from drug overdoses in the past three years, with 31 deaths reported in 2024 alone.

The drug addiction has also led to violent crimes, including recent ones such as the murder of a 19-year-old girl in the Mandi district by an accused drug addict. The incident puts focus on the urgent need for strict action against substance abuse, with doctors and other stakeholders stepping in.

During the recently concluded budget session of the Himachal Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the ill effects of drug abuse. He stated that eight youths died from drug overdoses in 2023, while it surged to 31 the next year and 27 in 2025.

Psychiatrist Dr Ravi Chand Sharma said the depraved and pathological mindset of young people who have fallen prey to drug addiction strips them of all the civilised values ​​and moral sensibilities of society.

“They care about nothing but their addiction; to procure the drugs they crave, they do not hesitate to take even a human life,” he said.

Addiction turns youth into thieves

The grip of drug addiction is so powerful that young people are unable to stop themselves from stealing even from within their own homes. In Sanjauli, Shimla, a youth sold his mother’s jewellery for a pittance just to purchase ‘Chitta’ (heroin).

In Solan, police said it apprehended three youths at a checkpoint and recovered heroin from their possession. During interrogation, the youths confessed that one of them had sold his mother’s jewellery in Chandigarh to fund the purchase of the drugs.

In a separate incident this past January, a young man named Nikhil sold his mother's gold earrings in Punjab to buy drugs. The situation has become so dire that even government employees and police personnel are being found to be involved in the illicit drug trade.

A survey conducted a year ago by a private organisation in collaboration with IGMC Hospital, focusing on adolescents, revealed that girls, too, are engaging in substance abuse. The survey included over 7,500 adolescents.

Dr Anmol Gupta, a professor of community medicine at IGMC Hospital, regularly conducts such surveys. The same survey revealed that even adolescents seeking treatment at deaddiction centres were unable to break free from their addiction. In the survey, 34 per cent of the youth were found to be addicted to 'Chitta' (heroin).