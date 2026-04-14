ETV Bharat / state

Drug Menace Thrives Under Police, Political Protection; Expose Culprits: JK Minister

Jammu: Throwing his weight behind the 100-day Nasha Mukht Abhiyaan by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday said the drug menace cannot sustain itself without “political and police” patronage, underscoring the need to expose such elements.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at National Conference headquarters here to pay homage to Dr B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Sharma said the anti-drug campaign requires stronger enforcement, accountability, and sustained public participation.

He alleged that the spread of narcotics cannot occur without the “protection and patronage” of certain politicians and sections of the police, calling for strict legal action and public exposure of all those involved.

“You are aware of the police officials who, during their tenure and postings, allowed this drug menace to emerge, whether originating from Punjab or Pakistan. Their role must be identified. The same applies to politicians and their relatives—sons and nephews—who were involved,” the minister said.

He said such wrongdoing cannot occur without the blessings of politicians and the police officers. However, their number is very small, but they need to be held accountable and brought within the framework of the law because when the protectors themselves become predators, such things happen.

Asserting that drug trafficking networks have cross-border links, Sharma warned that those involved are indirectly serving the agenda of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). “This is not merely a law-and-order issue; it has serious national security implications,” he said, adding that those involved should be treated as traitors.