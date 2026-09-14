ETV Bharat / state

Drug Menace Poses Complex Security, Health Crisis In Jammu Kashmir And Ladakh

Union Territory-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting on narcotics control for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, held at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. ( Special arrangement )

New Delhi: The drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is increasingly emerging as a security, public health and organised-crime challenge, with enforcement agencies saying the problem extends beyond the seizure of narcotics to trafficking networks, illicit cultivation, financial flows and local drug consumption.

The scale of the challenge in J&K is evident from the quantity of narcotics seized. Official data shows that agencies seized 11,066 kg of drugs in 2023, 5,708 kg in 2024 and 4,491 kg in 2025.

“Although seizures have declined substantially from 2023, the continued recovery of several tonnes of narcotics every year indicates that trafficking networks remain active,” a senior official from a drug law enforcement agency told ETV Bharat on Monday.

According to the official, a decline in seizures does not necessarily mean a corresponding decline in trafficking. He said the seizure volumes depend on intelligence-led operations, interdiction at different points in the supply chain and the ability of agencies to detect consignments.

“In a region where narcotics trafficking has links with wider criminal and financial networks, enforcement agencies are increasingly concerned about what remains undetected,” the official added.

Union Territory-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting on narcotics control for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, held at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. (Special arrangement)

The problem is particularly sensitive in J&K because of its proximity to international borders and established routes used for smuggling. Investigators are therefore focusing not only on the person carrying or selling drugs, but also on suppliers, financiers, handlers and those facilitating the movement of narcotics.