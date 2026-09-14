Drug Menace Poses Complex Security, Health Crisis In Jammu Kashmir And Ladakh
Drug law enforcement agencies shift focus from interdiction to dismantling the entire narcotics ecosystem, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is increasingly emerging as a security, public health and organised-crime challenge, with enforcement agencies saying the problem extends beyond the seizure of narcotics to trafficking networks, illicit cultivation, financial flows and local drug consumption.
The scale of the challenge in J&K is evident from the quantity of narcotics seized. Official data shows that agencies seized 11,066 kg of drugs in 2023, 5,708 kg in 2024 and 4,491 kg in 2025.
“Although seizures have declined substantially from 2023, the continued recovery of several tonnes of narcotics every year indicates that trafficking networks remain active,” a senior official from a drug law enforcement agency told ETV Bharat on Monday.
According to the official, a decline in seizures does not necessarily mean a corresponding decline in trafficking. He said the seizure volumes depend on intelligence-led operations, interdiction at different points in the supply chain and the ability of agencies to detect consignments.
“In a region where narcotics trafficking has links with wider criminal and financial networks, enforcement agencies are increasingly concerned about what remains undetected,” the official added.
The problem is particularly sensitive in J&K because of its proximity to international borders and established routes used for smuggling. Investigators are therefore focusing not only on the person carrying or selling drugs, but also on suppliers, financiers, handlers and those facilitating the movement of narcotics.
The challenge is also no longer confined to large cities. Drug abuse and trafficking have increasingly become a concern at the district and community level, making prevention, rehabilitation and early intervention as important as seizures.
Ladakh, according to the official, also presents a different but emerging dimension. “A comparatively smaller number of registered NDPS cases and seizures can’t be interpreted as complete immunity from the narcotics problem,” the official added.
Official records, viewed by the ETV Bharat correspondent, reveal that 15.886 kg of narcotics seized in Ladakh in 2024, while the administration has separately reported action against drug consumers and peddlers and raised concerns over the involvement of young people.
“The geography of Ladakh makes the issue particularly important from a security perspective. Its remote terrain, expanding connectivity and proximity to international borders require agencies to maintain surveillance even when the volume of detected narcotics remains considerably lower than in J&K,” the official said.
Against this backdrop, the 2nd State and UT-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting for J&K and Ladakh held last week in Srinagar assumed significance. The meeting brought together the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), J&K and Ladakh Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Border Security Forces (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Income Tax Department, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other stakeholders.
The emphasis was on joint interrogation, intelligence sharing, financial investigation, illicit cultivation and inter-State linkages—an indication that agencies increasingly view narcotics trafficking as a networked crime rather than a series of isolated cases.
“The implementation of the Centre’s Vision Document on Drug Control (2026-29) is expected to reinforce this approach. Its network-centric strategy seeks to identify and dismantle entire trafficking chains,” another official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat.
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