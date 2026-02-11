ETV Bharat / state

Drug-Free Campus Mission Launched Across Karnataka; State Aims to Lead Nation in Organ Donation

Bengaluru: A large gathering at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday turned the spotlight on two pressing issues — rising drug abuse among youth and the need to promote organ donation. The programme was jointly organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Disha Bhav Foundation and the Narcotics Control Bureau under the themes Swasthya Nasha Mukta Bharat, Nasha Mukta Karnataka and Nasha Mukta Campus, along with an organ donation awareness campaign.

Addressing the event, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao called for implementing a ‘drug-free campus’ initiative in all universities across the state. He said an earlier anti-drug campaign had drawn nearly 10,000 students, showing that young people are ready to engage on the issue.

“Drug addiction often begins with curiosity or peer pressure. What starts casually can soon become a habit that affects both physical and mental health,” he said, describing substance abuse as a global challenge that requires sustained awareness and community participation.



Organ Donation: Karnataka Among Top States

The minister also highlighted Karnataka’s performance in organ donation, stating that the state currently ranks third in the country after Tamil Nadu and Telangana. He said the government has been recognising families of organ donors at state-level events by presenting certificates as a mark of respect for their decision during moments of personal loss.

“Organ donation saves lives. We must create greater awareness so that more families come forward,” he said. Referring to recent cases handled at NIMHANS, he noted that the system for organ retrieval and transplantation continues to evolve with medical advancements. He also appreciated the Azim Premji Foundation for supporting initiatives aimed at increasing organ donation rates and said Karnataka should aim to secure the top position nationally.



Government Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse