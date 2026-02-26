ETV Bharat / state

Drug And Arms Smuggler Wanted In Punjab, Arrested From Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a notorious drug and arms smuggler from Ahmedabad.

Police said, a heroin and arms smuggling case was registered against the accused, Rehmat Ali Shaikh at Rajasansi police station in Punjab's Amritsar. The accused was part of a large network that smuggled heroin, hand grenades, and pistols across the Pakistan border.

The Gujarat ATS received intelligence that Rehmat, a resident of Bhalla Colony, Amritsar had fled to Nepal from Punjab after the case was registered. Subsequently, he arrived in Gujarat and had been working in an embroidery factory in the Rakhiyal area of ​​Ahmedabad.

The ATS team conducted a search in Rakhiyal area and apprehended the accused from an embroidery factory. He was brought to the ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad for further interrogation.