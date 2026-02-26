Drug And Arms Smuggler Wanted In Punjab, Arrested From Gujarat's Ahmedabad
The accused, Rehmat Ali Shaikh was working in an embroidery factory in Ahmedabad from where he was arrested by Gujarat ATS.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a notorious drug and arms smuggler from Ahmedabad.
Police said, a heroin and arms smuggling case was registered against the accused, Rehmat Ali Shaikh at Rajasansi police station in Punjab's Amritsar. The accused was part of a large network that smuggled heroin, hand grenades, and pistols across the Pakistan border.
The Gujarat ATS received intelligence that Rehmat, a resident of Bhalla Colony, Amritsar had fled to Nepal from Punjab after the case was registered. Subsequently, he arrived in Gujarat and had been working in an embroidery factory in the Rakhiyal area of Ahmedabad.
The ATS team conducted a search in Rakhiyal area and apprehended the accused from an embroidery factory. He was brought to the ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad for further interrogation.
During initial interrogation, Rahmat confessed to being part of a larger narcotics and arms smuggling network. Police said, in January this year, he delivered a consignment of heroin and weapons from the Pakistan border to individuals in Punjab. A case (number 26/2026) was registered against Rehmat at Rajasansi police station on January 29.
The offences in the case had been registered under sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Punjab Police has already arrested two accused in this case and seized 42.9 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, a Star-Mark pistol, and 46 live cartridges.
Gujarat ATS officials stated that Rehmat had been absconding since the case was registered and the Punjab Police had been informed of his arrest. Legal proceedings have now been initiated to hand him over to Punjab Police.
Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police K Siddhartha said, "Our team is continuously monitoring narcotics networks and helping strengthen national security by arresting such accused."
