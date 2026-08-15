ETV Bharat / state

Drug Addiction Tragedy: Son Hacks Parents To Death In Kerala's Idukki, Claims Divine Call

The victims, Antony, 59, and his wife Valsamma, 55, were attacked at their house in Parathara in Kerala's Idukki district late Friday night. ( ETV Bharat )

Idukki: A 26-year-old man allegedly hacked his parents to death following a quarrel at their home in Ezhukumvayal in Idukki late Friday night, in a gruesome incident that has shocked the local residents. Kerala Police said the accused, Ajeesh, was under the influence of intoxicants and had a history of drug abuse.

The victims, Antony, 59, and his wife Valsamma, 55, were attacked at their house in Parathara around 9.30 PM. Valsamma suffered fatal injuries to her neck, while Antony sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

According to police and local residents, Ajeesh had quarrelled with his parents before attacking them with a knife. After the killings, he allegedly recorded video footage of their bodies on his mobile phone and sent it to a relative. The relative subsequently alerted the parish priest and local residents, who informed the police.

When residents reached the house, they found the couple lying in a pool of blood. Ajeesh was reportedly standing outside with a blood-stained knife and a bead in his hand.

Locals said the accused made bizarre statements, claiming that he had received a “call from God” and had sent his parents to God's presence. Police, however, are investigating his statements as part of efforts to establish the circumstances and motive behind the murders.

A local resident, Tommy, said the victims had suffered multiple cut and stab injuries. “The bodies were inside the house and the injuries were severe,” he said.

The incident also came to light after concern was raised about an elderly woman with poor eyesight and hearing who was present at the house. Residents woke her and brought her to safety at Tommy's house, where she spent the night.

Nedumkandam police reached the scene soon after receiving the information and took Ajeesh into custody. He had also sustained an injury to his hand during the incident and was given first aid before being taken into custody.